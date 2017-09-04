Are we technologically check mated via EMP technology?

North Korea Conducts Hydrogen Bomb Test, Drawing Global Condemnation

September 3, 2017

Shortly after the news that North Korea announced it was in possession of an “advanced Hydrogen bomb”, to which we said that if “the bomb appears to be authentic, it would confirm that the North is preparing for its most provocative action yet: its sixth nuclear test, which would force Trump to respond, having vowed never to allow North Korea to become a nuclear power with offensive capabilities”, this is precisely what happened, when on Sunday morning, North Korea conducted what appears its sixth nuclear test, triggering a tremor 10 times as powerful as that from its test a year ago and just hours after it showed off what it called a hydrogen bomb capable of being mounted on a long-range missile.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it had recorded a M6.3 earthquake that it described as a “possible explosion” in northeastern North Korea—near the site of Pyongyang’s past nuclear tests—at a depth of zero kilometers at noon Pyongyang time. The agency initially assessed it to be a magnitude-5.1 temblor.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff assumed North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test, after an artificial earthquake was detected near the site of the North’s previous nuclear tests earlier today. Additionally, the Korea Meteorological Administration said that it had detected a revised magnitude-5.7 earthquake in the same area of North Korea, in what it described as likely being a “man-made” earthquake.

Because earthquakes are measured using a logarithmic scale, a magnitude-6.3 quake would be 10 times as powerful as the one triggered by the North’s September 2016 nuclear test, which triggered a magnitude-5.3 earthquake, according to the USGS.

Leaving all suspense out of it, shortly after the earthquake reports, North Korea says Kim Jong-un ordered the test of a hydrogen bomb that can be fitted onto an ICBM, and the device was successfully detonated. Additionally, North Korea confirmed the nuclear test on local television, adding that it had been a “perfect success.”

From David The Ghost, Whistle Blower.

The weather conspiracy is fact.

If a scientist at Cern can get drunk and put the accelerator on full power then Weather Experts can screw up Mother Nature to the extremes recently seen. Oops!

If you would like to talk weather and does the US or other Governments modify it posting a link to this would be proof it in fact has been taking place for a long time.

Scan it this was 1966 what do yo think they can do now?

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/casi.ntrs.nasa.gov/19680002906.pdf