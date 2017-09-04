Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Should this not start with a $3 for the major move we are now re-entering?

Gold Could Keep Rising To $1,400, According To Market Technician Louise Yamada

August 30, 2017

Technician Louise Yamada says there’s one chart showing that gold’s shining rally is far from over.

Gold has surged 14 percent this year, and on Tuesday settled at an 11-month high of $1,318.90. This brought the precious metal decisively above the $1,300 level where it topped out several times before.

Yamada’s chart of gold dating back to 2013 shows with the $1,300 mark broken, “the next level is about $1,380.”

Yamada, of Louise Yamada Technical Research Advisors, added Tuesday on CNBC’s “Futures Now” that “$1,400, however, would be key resistance because that goes all the way back to 2014, which would be about a four-year base.”

The rise for gold has come as North Korea concerns have spurred demand for safe haven assets, and as the dollar index has fallen to a 2½-year low. Gold tends to enjoy an inverse relationship to the U.S. currency.

If gold continues to rise, stocks could be in trouble.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

This is very sad and certainly no joke. The “joke” part is that others consider this group’s debt as an “asset”…also quite sad!

No Joke: 97 Million Full-Time Workers Are Now Living Paycheck to Paycheck

September 4, 2017

This may not come as a shock to many, but Americans are pretty undisciplined when it comes to money. According to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve, the personal saving rate in June 2017 was a measly 3.8%. In effect, it means working Americans are putting away just $3.80 for every $100 they earn. For the average American earning $30,000 annually, that equates to just $1,140 a year in savings.

Of course, that assumes the average American is saving money, which isn’t always the case. A study from GoBankingRates, conducted last year, found that 69% of the Americans it surveyed had less than $1,000 in savings, including about a third of respondents who had a big goose egg — $0.

So, what are we doing with our money? Considering that the U.S. economy is 70% based on consumption, we’re probably buying things. In fact, we’re probably buying more stuff than we can reasonably afford. The Federal Reserve recently released data showing that aggregate credit card debt had hit an all-time high of $1.027 trillion, eclipsing the previous high that was set before the Great Recession. Add in well over a trillion in auto-loan and student-loan debt, and we have a growing profile of debts that Americans are struggling to pay.

These data points paint a pretty scary picture, but they’re nothing compared to the newest survey from CareerBuilder.

A staggering number of full-time workers are living paycheck to paycheck

According to the latest survey, conducted on CareerBuilder’s behalf by Harris Poll, 78% of U.S. full-time workers are now living paycheck to paycheck, up from 75% in 2016, to make ends meet. If we utilize full-time employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2016 (123.8 million full-time workers), it means about 97 million of those full-time workers are living paycheck to paycheck. That includes 23% who said they always lived paycheck to paycheck, 17% who claimed they usually do, and 38% who noted that they sometimes do.

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold

September 1, 2017

The world’s top oil importer, China, is preparing to launch a crude oil futures contract denominated in Chinese yuan and convertible into gold, potentially creating the most important Asian oil benchmark and allowing oil exporters to bypass U.S.-dollar denominated benchmarks by trading in yuan, Nikkei Asian Review reports.

The crude oil futures will be the first commodity contract in China open to foreign investment funds, trading houses, and oil firms. The circumvention of U.S. dollar trade could allow oil exporters such as Russia and Iran, for example, to bypass U.S. sanctions by trading in yuan, according to Nikkei Asian Review. To make the yuan-denominated contract more attractive, China plans the yuan to be fully convertible in gold on the Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges.

Last month, the Shanghai Futures Exchange and its subsidiary Shanghai International Energy Exchange, INE, successfully completed four tests in production environment for the crude oil futures, and the exchange continues with preparatory works for the listing of crude oil futures, aiming for the launch by the end of this year. ?

“The rules of the global oil game may begin to change enormously,” Luke Gromen, founder of U.S.-based macroeconomic research company FFTT, told Nikkei Asia Review.

The yuan-denominated futures contract has been in the works for years, and after several delays, it looks like it may be launched this year. Some potential foreign traders have been worried that the contract would be priced in yuan.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

I think a reprint of the preparations article might be called for? What say you?

Hurricane Irma: Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Category 3 Storm

September 4, 2017

Puerto Rico’s governor declared a state of emergency on Monday ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma.

The National Guard was also activated as the U.S. territory prepares for the storm to hit on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

“Despite the economic challenges Puerto Rico is facing, the approved budget has $15 million for the emergency fund,” Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said in a statement.

Government workers on the islands of the eastern Caribbean are clearing drains and pruning trees as authorities urge residents to prepare for Hurricane Irma, a Category 3 storm likely to begin buffeting that area Tuesday.

