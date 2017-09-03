Bill Holter’s Commentary

YouTube apparently believes their opinion should be the only opinion and taking draconian measures to suppress “alternate” (from theirs) thought and speech. We predict this will boomerang in ugly fashion on them. By the way, even Bill and Jim were deemed either fake news or hate speech a couple of months back. We may never know as YouTube has never responded to any of the numerous e-mails sent to them.

What do you think of Google’s policy of ‘limiting’ YouTube videos?

1% It’s a good idea and better than simply banning videos 97% It’s a threat to free speech and should be stopped 2% Google should go further and delete all offensive content

DOWN THE ‘TUBE Youtube Accused Of CENSORSHIP Over Controversial New Bid To ‘Limit’ Access To Videos

September 1, 2017

YOUTUBE has been accused of censorship after introducing a controversial new policy designed to reduce the audience for videos deemed to be “inappropriate or offensive to some audiences”.

The Google-owned video site is now putting videos into a “limited state” if they are deemed controversial enough to be considered objectionable, but not hateful, pornographic or violent enough to be banned altogether.

This policy was announced several months ago but has come into force in the past week, prompting anger among members of the YouTube community.

The Sun Online understands Google and YouTube staff refer to the tactic as “tougher treatment”.

One prominent video-maker slammed the new scheme whilst WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange described the measures as “economic censorship”.

However, YouTube sees it as a way of maintaining freedom of speech and allowing discussion of controversial issues without resorting to the wholesale banning of videos.

Videos which are put into a limited state cannot be embedded on other websites.

They also cannot be easily published on social media using the usual share buttons and other users cannot comment on them.

Regarding our weekend call, for those of you who do not believe in “weather modification”, it has been tried and worked on for years. We would also suggest you follow some of Dane Wigington’s work to learn more.

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/casi.ntrs.nasa.gov/19680002906.pdf

Operation Popeye – Wikipedia