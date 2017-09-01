For those experiencing fuel shortages, you can go to this website to find out which station still have product.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Mr. Williams kindly shares with us again:

• August 2017 Unemployment Rates Notched Higher: U.3 Rose to 4.44% versus 4.35%, U.6 Rose to 8.59% versus 8.57%, and the ShadowStats-Alternate Rose to 22.2% versus 22.1%

• Full-Time Jobs Dropped by 166,000 (-166,000) in July • Weaker-Than-Expected August Payroll Jobs Gain of 156,000 was Just 115,000 Net of the Prior Month’s Revisions, Well Within Range of Statistical Insignificance

• Payroll Revisions Suggestive of Looming Negative Benchmarking

• Annual Payroll and Full-Time Employment Growth Rates Dropped to 1.45% and 1.16%, Levels Common at the Onset of Recessions

• Deepening Real Annual Decline in July 2017 Construction Spending Continued in a Manner Last Seen in the Housing Collapse of 2006, Despite Upside Revisions to May and June Activity

• Shy of Recovering Its Pre-Recession Peak by 23.1% (-23.1%), Real Construction Spending Continued in Intensifying Downtrend

• August 2017 Money Supply M3 Annual Growth and Monetary Base Jumped in Tandem; M3 Growth Rose to an Eight-Month High of 3.6%, While the Growth and Level of the Saint Louis Fed Monetary-Base Climbed to Seventeen-Month Highs as of August 16th

• Faltering Economic Activity and Intensifying Political Discord Increasingly Peril the Dollar and Intensify Risks of Market Turmoil

No. 908-A: August Labor and Monetary Conditions, July Construction Spending

