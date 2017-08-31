Bill Holter’s Commentary

…and the man portrays himself as war hero?

Sens. McCain, Collins Trying to Delay Trump’s Military Tranny Ban

August 30, 2017

Two senators are trying to delay President Donald Trump’s transgender ban, and their attempt appears to have support from GOP Sen. John McCain.

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Republican Sen. Susan Collins have proposed an amendment to the annual defense budget bill that would prohibit the Pentagon from halting gender transition medical treatments or ousting any open transgender service members until the military completes a study and sends it to Congress, The Washington Examiner reports.

Once summer recess is over, the amendment will receive consideration from legislators back in session. So far, the proposal appears to have some backing from McCain, chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

“The Pentagon’s ongoing study on this issue should be completed before any decisions are made with regard to accession,” McCain said Friday.

For McCain, pushing actively serving transgenders out of the military “would be a step in the wrong direction.”

