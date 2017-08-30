Bill Holter’s Commentary

Do you dig for the truth? If so watch this video, it will make your blood boil! All fascinating fraud and corruption but if you watch to the end you will find many Tea Parties were blocked for non-profit status while “satanic” groups averaged 10 days in receiving their approval. As we have stressed, we live in a fight between light and darkness, truth and lies. When all is said and done, gold is “truth” for the simple reason it is real.

Dear Jim, this is exactly where the U.S. is headed yet readers want to know what the gold price will be next Tuesday at 1:30 in the afternoon? I wish people could make the leap to understand there are no markets anymore and thus “prices” don’t matter. You will either be in position and prepared or not. You will either own gold and have it (your wealth) out of the system or not. What do people think the “price” of gold will be in a full fledged anarchy? I would suggest the answer is “priceless” …

You are so right. It is all politics. The market today proved that to be correct. Once the market said Trump is going to give the North Korean Fat Head a free get out of jail card look what happened. To our friend who wants technical advice on gold and silver, I suggest “‘Karnac the Great.” The price of gold and silver are going to one morning soon simply be price, less due to physical demand and collapsing counterfeit paper contracts. By the way, if Trump doesn’t do something quite meaningful soon he is going lose face everywhere. The kid will have trumped Trump.

A Full-Blown Civil War Is Materializing: “Nobody Will Be Able To Retreat To A Neutral Corner”

August 28, 2017

At the rate things are going, a full-blown civil war appears to be materializing.

Colin Kaepernick began it all with “taking a knee” in protest of the National

Fast-forward one year later, and read this, released by Yahoo Sports for just how far it has gone:

“The Colin Kaepernick story has gotten seemingly endless attention because its reach goes far beyond football.

A pretty good reminder of that came Saturday afternoon in New York City, which is far removed from Kaepernick’s former NFL home of San Francisco. At a rally in Brooklyn, dozens of current and former New York police officers wore shirts that said “#WeStandWithKap” and at the end of the rally they took a knee and raised their fist, according to the New York Daily News.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Control the food supply…control the population. Have you put some food back?

This Miracle Weed Killer Was Supposed To Save Farms. Instead, It’s Devastating Them.

August 29, 2017

BLYTHEVILLE, ARK. — Clay Mayes slams on the brakes of his Chevy Silverado and jumps out with the engine running, yelling at a dogwood by the side of the dirt road as if it had said something insulting.

Its leaves curl downward and in on themselves like tiny, broken umbrellas. It’s the telltale mark of inadvertent exposure to a controversial herbicide called dicamba.

“This is crazy. Crazy!” shouts Mayes, a farm manager, gesticulating toward the shriveled canopy off Highway 61. “I just think if this keeps going on . . .”

“Everything’ll be dead,” says Brian Smith, his passenger.

The damage here in northeast Arkansas and across the Midwest — sickly soybeans, trees and other crops — has become emblematic of a deepening crisis in American agriculture.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Heartwarming!

WATCH: Spontaneous Gospel Singing Fills Harvey Evacuation Shelter

30 August 2017

Victims of Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey were captured on video breaking out into song at a shelter. The scene received almost 7.5 million views in the last 17 hours.

The singers are staying at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe, Texas, north of Houston.

Montgomery County and the surrounding areas were hit by flooding due to rainfall from Harvey and the overflowing of creeks and rivers.

According to Scott Engle of the Montgomery County Police Reporter, there have been 1,300 high water rescues and 1,100 county residents displaced in shelters. Three hundred roads are deemed impassable. His home was also flooded.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Bloomberg can now tell you “you were warned!”

From Stocks to Bonds, the Bear-Market Signals Are Multiplying

August‎ ‎30‎, ‎2017‎

Risks are stacking up for markets attempting to recover from the latest provocation by North Korea and the mounting damage of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Citigroup Inc. strategists including Jeremy Hale cite “worrying developments” that may signal the approach of a correction in stocks, while Commerzbank AG finds growing evidence of bearish sentiment in bond funds. Here are some of the red flags:

Correlations

The pairwise correlations between the S&P 500 and its industry sectors have fallen near levels that preceded the last two bear markets, according to the Citigroup strategists. The previous downturns in stocks started when correlations re-established themselves.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

You are being offered a preview. The picture will be exactly the same when credit ceases…

Houston Reeling Amid Outbreak Of Looting, Armed Robberies; Vigilantes Emerge

August 30, 2017

Inevitably every major metropolitan crisis brings out the best and worst of what humanity has to offer. While hundreds/thousands of people have rushed into Houston following the epic destruction of Hurricane Harvey to help in any way possible, others have once again predictably chosen to exploit the misery of others by looting abandoned shopping centers, robbing empty homes and even breaking into the Houston Apple Store (by shooting through the front door).

The doors to a flooded @Apple Store in #Houston appear to have been shot at with a firearm. Looters have been rampant. #harveyflood #Harvey pic.twitter.com/qyywidgGdV — The Venture (@EGMNVenture) August 29, 2017

