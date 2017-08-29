North Korea flies Nuclear Capable missile over USA ally: Japan.

Already MSM is hinting about some unnamed treaty that makes that ok for North Korea to do what they did. If Trump does not react with the “Fire and Fury” as promised then I suspect the guidance systems on the USA military may have been compromised technologically. Lets see in a few more ships run into each other. Will this message be taken down by the new gods internet censors? That would serve to prove we are correct in our supposition.

Jim