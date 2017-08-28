Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Compliments of Zero Hedge. My question is quite simple. Were you prepared? And if not, why not?

Bill Holter’s Commentary

I can still remember people laughing and calling us idiots well over 10 years ago when we suggested surveillance counter to the Constitution. I guess we were just early?

California Passed A Law Boosting Police Transparency On Cellphone Surveillance. Here’s Why It’s Not Working

August 27, 2017

Several years ago, little was known about the StingRay, a powerful surveillance device that imitates the function of a cell tower and captures the signals of nearby phones, allowing law enforcement officers to sweep through hundreds of messages, conversations and call logs.

The secrecy around the technology, which can ensnare the personal data of criminals and bystanders alike, spurred lawsuits and demands for public records to uncover who was using it and the extent of its capabilities. In California, a 2015 law requires law enforcement agencies to seek permission at public meetings to buy the devices, and post rules for their use online.

But a Los Angeles Times review of records from 20 of the state’s largest police and sheriff’s departments, plus the Alameda County district attorney’s office, found some agencies have been slow to follow or have ignored the law. Several that partner with federal agencies to work on cases are not subject to the law’s reporting requirements. The result is that little information on StingRay use is available to the public, making it hard to determine how wide a net the surveillance tools cast and what kind of data they gather.

Who has stingrays

Out of 21 law enforcement agencies surveyed, 12 were found to own or have access to a StingRay or similar device. Nine of those agencies had developed and released online public polices.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

…and it hasn’t even stopped raining. On another note, there have already been two deaths of looters entering what they thought were unoccupied residences…

Houston Police Focus On Saving Lives, Battling Looters

August 28, 2017

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) —

As the sun rose over Houston this morning, police went to work to rescue victims of the flash flood emergency that left thousands of people stuck inside their flooded homes.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told GMA that officers completed more than 2,000 rescue missions this weekend after Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the central Texas coast.

Harvey, since downgraded to a tropical storm, dumped catastrophic amounts of rain on Houston beginning Saturday, leaving thousands of drivers stranded and many more homes flooded out.

“I’m happy to report we’re down to about 250 folks that are still waiting for rescues or locations,” Acevedo said. “We’ve made some great progress, and we’re just really grateful that despite the power of this storm, we haven’t had more loss of life.”

Chief Acevedo said some people just didn’t listen. Now their cars are underwater.

Acevedo sent a message to those still left without aid after nightfall Sunday: help is on the way.

“Hunker down, hold tight, we hear you, we feel you,” Acevedo said. “We know where you’re at, know we’re coming, and this morning, sometime today, everyone should be recovered.”

