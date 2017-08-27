Jim/Bill,

What happened to the content on this site? I have followed it for years and am a long time share holder. There used to be financial, gold, and precious metal information. Now its like sitting in the bar and listening to old folk gossip: Trump, Obama and assorted CNN regurgitation. TNX AND GOLD INDUSTRY??????? What’s Happening ?????

George

Dear Bill,

Those three old guys at the bar bother me. He got the bar thing right, but not the old guys. Apparently, he missed the dollar coming off 1000 points recently and gold playing with $1300 multiple times without connecting to dots.

What some major currency traders know that somebody in China crossed his toaster with his microwave and made the US arm forces blind. You think those ships hitting each other were accidents caused by undertrained recruits at the controls? What allowed a Russian to buy our president in New Jersey last week? That was no old treaty. ATC was blind to those interlopers or they would have scrambled 25 fighters up to protect the president. That airspace was then prohibited to aircraft at that time. If I flew up there with a Cessna 157 into that area at 4000 AGL, I would have had the hell scared of me by the F 35s all over. However, a Russian spy plane flew into restricted airspace with no challenge at 4000 AGL. The altitude for a spy plane is akin to the height of a grass mower doing your lawn. Somebody has technologically blinded the military, ATC and that is bad dollar news. The major reason for dollar strength has been absolute military global superiority. Maybe a major jump in technology has just trumped the USA?

The equity market are acting like the Zimbabwe 500 or Weimar Index. Somebody of the ilk of Soros knows something that our weekend listener has no clue to. Every key of a major event are in place but his failure to listen to the three market mavens at the bar on Saturdays. Sleep on Somnolent Sam until you find yourself in the eye of the hurricane without a boat, paddle or clue as to how he got there…

Regards,

Jim

Dear Jim,

I guess this gentleman does not understand that gold is “truth” or true money in a world where everything is a lie. Politics, geopolitics and “social conditions” historically have and certainly will affect finance and markets. We only try to expose lies for what they are. The financial and mathematic situation is already carved in stone, “truth” or rather the realization of non truth will likely be what sparks the financial collapse. It is unfortunate this reader cannot connect the dots nor make the leap to understand the connection. No apologies here for guiding those seeking their way through a minefield of dirty lies meant to enslave them financially and in so many other ways. You should take his note as a compliment!

Best,

Bill