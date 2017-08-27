Bill Holter’s Commentary

More weekend humor!

Swiss Central Bank Boosts Stakes in FAAMG Stocks by 77 Percent to $9.38 Billion

August 25, 2017

The Swiss central bank may be part of a modern age Tulip Bubble.

Since June 30 of last year, Switzerland’s central bank, the Swiss National Bank, has increased its stock holdings of five U.S. social media/tech stocks from $5.3 billion to $9.38 billion, an increase of 77 percent in 12 months. The stocks are Apple, Alphabet (parent to Google), Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook. The stock information comes from a 13F filing the Swiss National Bank made this month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a quarterly form required of institutional investment managers who manage $100 million or more.

According to the SEC form, the Swiss central bank owns the following positions as of June 30, 2017: $2.76 billion in Apple common stock; over $2 billion in two classes of Alphabet stock; $1.864 billion in Microsoft common; $1.434 billion in Amazon common; and $1.32 billion in Facebook Class A. It owns tens of billions of dollars more in other U.S. and global stocks.

Adding to the peculiarity of this central bank, its own stock actually trades on a stock exchange and its stock price has soared by 88 percent since April. (See chart above.)

According to the website of the Swiss National Bank, it “does not pursue any strategic interests in its equity investments and as a general rule does not engage in any stock selection.” It says its share holdings are “managed passively by replicating a combination of different indices.”

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Both referred to in our latest recorded interview.

United Nations Urges US to Give Up Free Speech to Combat Racism

August 25, 2017

(LifeZette) The U.N. issued an “early warning” Wednesday for the United States, urging that the government take immediate action to confront white supremacy following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

But the warning and call for the U.S. government to act contained a little-noticed last paragraph, urging the U.S. to make sure that the “rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly” are not exercised to deny rights or freedom to others and pressing the U.S. government to “ensure that such rights are not misused to promote racist hate speech and racist crimes.”

But as many legal scholars have noted, there is no hate-speech exception to the First Amendment; that is, the government cannot limit a person’s speech because it is considered hateful towards any person or group.

The Supreme Court issued a ruling on this as recently as June.

The idea that the government can restrict speech expressing ideas that offend “strikes at the heart of the First Amendment,” Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote in Matal v. Tam on behalf of four justices. “Speech that demeans on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, disability, or any other similar ground is hateful; but the proudest boast of our free speech jurisprudence is that we protect the freedom to express ‘the thought that we hate.’”

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Welcome to the club Mr. Paul, now we know for sure we are in good company!

YouTube “Economically Censors” Ron Paul, Labels Videos “Not Suitable” For All Advertisers

August 27, 2017

Former US Congressman Ron Paul has joined a growing list of independent political journalists and commentators who’re being economically punished by YouTube despite producing videos that routinely receive hundreds of thousands of views.

In a tweet published Saturday, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange tweeted a screenshot of Paul’s “Liberty Report” page showing that his videos had been labeled “not suitable” for all advertisers by YouTube’s content arbiters.

YouTube economically censors former presidential candidate @RonPaul for criticizing U.S. foreign policy on Afghanistan and WikiLeaks. pic.twitter.com/AnC88rZkhO — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) August 26, 2017

More…