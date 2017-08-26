Gotta say, CIGAs certainly have a sense of humor!

Bill

Hey, it might not look like much, but this baby weighs 8133 tons! Honest…

CIGA Les

Courtesy of CIGA JB. As we have tried to warn, business ceases once credit is pulled…

Jim

Sears Death Spiral Accelerates: Vendors Halt Shipments As Cost Of Default Insurance Soars

August 25, 2017

When we commented back in March on the unexpected “going concern” notice in Sears’ 10-K which sent the stock crashing, we pointed out the immediate spin provided by Eddie Lampert’s distressed retailer which promised that its comeback plan may help alleviate the concerns, “satisfying our estimated liquidity needs 12 months from the issuance of the financial statements”, to which however we added the footnote that “the question is what happens when vendors start demanding cash on delivery as concerns about SHLD.’s liquidity concerns continue to grow.”

Dismal Dave with the absolute truth.

Bill

US Gross National Debt to Spike by $800 Billion in October?

August 21, 2017

The other option: too ugly to even imagine.

“There is zero chance, no chance we won’t raise the debt ceiling,” swore Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) at an event in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday.

He who couldn’t get his Republican ducks all lined up in a row to get any major legislation passed this year was confident that the Senate would pass a bill that would raise the debt ceiling so that the government could continue to pay for things that Congress told the Government to pay for, and so that the government could service its debts, rather than default on them.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was there with him, pleading once again for a “clean” debt-ceiling increase, according to the Wall Street Journal. His “magic super Treasury powers” that allow the government to conserve cash to avoid having to issue more debt will expire at the end of September, he said.

“This is not about spending money,” he said. “This is about paying for what we’ve spent, and we cannot put the credit of the United States on the line.”

