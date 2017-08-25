…”Affordable Care Act was passed under false pretenses, even boasting that “the stupidity of the American voter” made the grand deception possible.”

Obamacare ‘Architect’ Settles Suit Over Fraud Allegations

August 24, 2017

Jonathan Gruber, the MIT professor who has been dubbed the architect of Obamacare, has settled a lawsuit accusing him of filing fraudulent claims for government payments.

According to the settlement agreement, Gruber’s allegedly fraudulent claims date back to 2014, when the economics professor was hired by the State of Vermont to conduct research and economic modeling “relating to the implementation of Vermont’s single-payer healthcare system.”

Gruber rose to notoriety in late 2014 when video footage surfaced showing him admitting that the Affordable Care Act was passed under false pretenses, even boasting that “the stupidity of the American voter” made the grand deception possible.

The settlement notes that in two of the submitted invoices, Gruber documented that his “research assistants” worked for 500 hours at a rate of $100 an hour.

In total, the documents claimed that the assistants conducted $50,000 worth of work for each invoice period, but according to the settlement, a state investigation determined that Gruber only had “a single research assistant” during that period, who could not have completed all the stated work hours alone.

“Thus for the invoices to be accurate—that research assistant must have worked almost 12 hours a day for the first period and 16 2⁄3 hours a day for the second period,” the investigators pointed out, concluding that “Dr. Gruber’s February 18, 2015, ‘documentation’ of the research assistant’s hours did not reflect the actual hours worked by the research assistant.”

