So Jim Rickards says he has seen no proof the gold is gone and seen “proof” the gold IS in Ft. Knox. If this is the case, PLEASE SHOW US THE PROOF! Funny he mentions Eric Sprott in this article. Eric and I met Jim Rickards in London at the GATA conference in August 2011. He was adamant the Treasury would mark gold up to $10,000. I asked him in front of a dozen people if he knew there had not been an audit of the gold since the 1950’s? He tipped his head and said, “Really, I was not aware of that”? I saw his reaction with my own eyes, he had no idea there had been no audit. Afterwards, Eric said to me “if he doesn’t know there has not been an audit since the 1950’s, what else doesn’t he know?”

Let me say this, “if” Mr. Rickards is truly “ex CIA” then I believe he is using their playbook by giving 90% truth with a “hook” in there. The “HOOK” being the gold is there! I also believe “ex CIA” is about as common as “ex mafia”… As for the gold, seeing it has been delivered internationally for over 20 years and demand has exceeded mine+scrap supply during this time period …it had to come from “somewhere”. That “Somewhere” can only be from places where it once existed …Western vaults! Please show us your proof Mr. Rickards!!!

The Truth About the Fort Knox Gold

August 23, 2017

One of the little-known items on the Fed’s balance sheet is a vital asset it received from the U.S. Treasury a long time ago…

During the Great Depression, in 1933, President Roosevelt issued an executive order requiring anyone with gold to surrender it to a Federal Reserve bank or any member bank of the Federal Reserve system.

The Federal Reserve banks also required the commercial banks to hand over their gold to the Fed. Now, suddenly, the gold went out of the commercial banks into the Federal Reserve Bank.

But under the Gold Reserve Act of 1934, the Fed was ordered to surrender all its gold to the Treasury Department. All the nation’s gold in effect came under direct government ownership.

Now, this is key: The Federal Reserve is actually a private system, while the Treasury is an arm of the U.S. government. And the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution prevents the government from taking private property without just compensation.

