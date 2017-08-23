Bill Holter’s Commentary

History does rhyme…and as bad as Rome was, we are taking the effort to rewrite history to an all new level of ignorance.

Americans Channel Ancient Rome In Condemning Confederate Statues

August 23, 2017

The ancient Romans loved to destroy statues almost as much as they loved to admire them. Americans may be following in their footsteps as we decide whether to celebrate, destroy or relocate Confederate statues. The campus where I work, The University of Texas at Austin, is wrestling with this very question.

After an unpopular leader died, the Romans were known to vandalize the leader’s monuments, likenesses or even property. The practice occurred so often that historians came up with a name for it: damnatio memoriae. Translated literally, it means “condemnation of memory/legacy.”

The term encompasses a variety of acts, from outright destruction to literal defacement: sculptors would sometimes chip away at the likeness of a deposed leader until it resembled the new one. Whether this was done to save money on expensive marble, or as a silent signal to the new leader that his own face could be just as easily replaced, remains a matter of debate.

Quite an elite club wouldn’t you say?

“In the past 10-years, the early warning has been issued in Burundi, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Kyrgyzstan and Nigeria.”

I would say, pretty obvious we are a divided nation and evidenced by the intelligent half “prepping” …but what do we know? As a side note, there is humor in the word “potential”!

United Nations Issues Rare “Early Warning” – Signals Potential Civil Conflict In America

August 23, 2017

As StockBoardAsset.com notes, this rare signal often preludes the potential for civil conflict.

In the past 10-years, the early warning has been issued in Burundi, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Kyrgyzstan and Nigeria.

The United Nations Committee on the Eliminations of Racial Discrimination has called on high-level politicians and public officials of the United States to condemn “racist hate speech and crimes in Charlottesville and through the country”.

Anastasia Crickley, Chairperson of UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) said:

We are alarmed by the racist demonstrations, with overtly racist slogans, chants and salutes by white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and the Ku Klux Klan, promoting white supremacy and inciting racial discrimination and hatred

