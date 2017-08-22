The future of money is taking form, and it isn’t $100 bills.

It is bits, but not Bitcoin. Think about those hoards of drug and financial criminal’s money. Gone in 30 seconds!

Federal Reserve Task Force: Ripple Improves Speed and Transparency of Global Payments

Jul 21, 2017

Today, after two years of work, the Federal Reserve released its Faster Payments Task Force’s action plan for bringing faster payments to the United States, highlighting Ripple’s ability to underpin the next generation of cross-border payments.

Set up in 2015 after the Fed recognized the need to spur improvements in payments, the Task Force brought together a diverse group of 320 stakeholders – including banks, regulators, end users and technology companies – to create a roadmap for modernizing the U.S. payments infrastructure.

Ripple played a leading role in establishing this future vision for payments. Early in the process, I was elected to serve on the Steering Committee to represent tech companies and provide expertise on emerging technology and blockchain.

One of the Task Force’s first achievements was to establish a set of effective criteria for faster payments. This served as a long-term target for new solutions, defining the capabilities needed to meet the market demands of 2020 and beyond. This framework includes 36 criteria, grouped into six categories —speed, efficiency, safety and security, legal, governance, and ubiquity – with over 100 detailed benchmarks for each. True to being a future vision, no existing solution meets all of the criteria.

The barrel has rolled and that has to panic the 1%.

CIGA JB Slear

No Guilty Verdicts In Bundy Ranch Standoff Trial

August 22, 2017

A federal jury in Las Vegas did not return any guilty verdicts Tuesday against four men accused of conspiracy and weapons charges for their roles in the 2014 Bundy Ranch standoff.

Jurors returned not guilty verdicts on some counts and deadlocked on others after four days of deliberation, delivering a second surprising defeat to federal prosecutors in the case.

Jurors notified U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro on Tuesday that they had reached an impasse on several counts, and the defendants were called into court at 2 p.m. when the verdicts were returned.

Richard Lovelien of Oklahoma and Eric Parker, Steven Stewart and O. Scott Drexler, all of Idaho, were being retried on conspiracy, extortion, assault and obstruction charges for helping Cliven Bundy fend off a government roundup of his cattle in what became known as the Battle of Bunkerville.

A jury in April deadlocked on charges against the four men. It convicted two other defendants on multiple counts. But the jury could not agree on conspiracy charges — a key component of the government’s case — against any of the six.

