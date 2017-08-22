Bill Holter’s Commentary

…Don’t EVER pick your nose in a Tesla Model 3!!!

Tesla’s Model 3 Cars Have Secret Cameras Installed In The Rear View Mirror To Watch Drivers (But The Firm Insists They Aren’t Activated)

August 3, 2017

The Tesla Model 3 has the potential to spy on you as you drive, with the automaker secretly installing a driver-facing camera in the rear view mirror of each vehicle.

The cameras, which Tesla claims are currently deactivated, could be used to monitor the driver’s attention span during autonomous journeys.

Tesla has remained tight-lipped as to the purpose of the cameras, and made no mention of the devices during the firm’s launch of the Model 3 last week

