Trump’s Unintended Consequences: The Republican Party Reveals Itself

August 21, 2017

I think that the Sermon on the Mount applies to the vast majority of Republican Party officialdom right now.

“You are the salt of the earth; but if the salt loses its flavor, how shall it be seasoned? It is then good for nothing but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot by men.”

The Republican Party once was the party of conservatives. It still is the only place any conservative can be elected in today’s political world. So far. Unfortunately, the party of Reagan has disappeared. Trump did not make them disappear, but his improbable run, and win, has revealed who the party really is.

And it ain’t pretty.

It’s been apparent for a while that they are the stupid party. But I never thought they were this stupid.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

It was easier in biblical times to find an honest person in their Las Vegas & Reno than it is now on the entire planet.

Chief Obamacare Architect Sacked After Fraudulent Billing Investigation

August 20, 2017

Vermont’s Attorney General has settled the state’s claims of fraud against Jonathan Gruber, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who served as a technical consultant for President Barack Obama and as one of the chief architects of Obamacare.

Under the terms of the settlement, Gruber will no longer work as a taxpayer-funded economic consultant for the state’s health care system and he won’t seek to be paid any money he might be owed, reports the Rutland Herald, a Vermont newspaper.

For its part under the agreement, the Vermont’s attorney general will not pursue legal action under the Vermont Civil False Claims Act.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced the settlement on Friday after state investigators wrapped up an inquiry into Gruber’s billing practices.

Officials in Vermont had hired Gruber as an economic consultant to assess, examine and provide economic models for a now-abandoned plan to roll out a single-payer health care system across the tiny state.

