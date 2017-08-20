Bill Holter’s Commentary

ENDGAME EXPOSED: The World Monetary System Has Now Buckled & Bubbled To The Point Of Final Termination

August 20, 2017

With the price of gold and silver surging overnight, it appears that the world monetary system has finally buckled and bubbled to the point of final termination. No wonder governments have been planning to steal money.

“And on the pedestal these words appear:

‘My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:

Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!’

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away .”

(last part of Ozymandias, excerpted…by Percy Bysshe Shelley)

No Wonder Governments Plan To Steal Money

By Michael Oliver, MSA (Momentum Structural Analysis)

August 18 (King World News) – The central banks of the world are the Ozymandias of today. What they say, do, whisper, insinuate, etc, those are the crumbs that many observers watch, turn over, interpret, and base investment analysis upon…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

My only comment is this, the professor may know about beanie babies but obviously does not know the definition of “money”.

Gold Is No More Of An Investment Than Beanie Babies

August 21, 2017

My last column, Don’t Be Silly, You’re Not Investing When You Buy Collectibles, argued that

postage stamps, baseball cards, beanie babies, and other collectibles are not real investments

because they don’t generate any income. I received several responses, public and private, arguing

that gold, expensive jewelry, scarce coins, rare books, and fine art are investments—evidently

because many people own them and their value has gone up over time.

For a value investor, an object is not an investment just because its price has gone up. A value

investor thinks of an investment as a money machine that generates income; for example; a stock

that pays dividends every quarter or an apartment that generates rent every month. The intrinsic

value of such a money machine is how much you would be willing to pay in order to get the

income forever. No one holds stocks or apartments forever, but thinking this way forces value

investors to focus on the income and not try to predict ups and downs in prices.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Again we ask, how is this even possible?

U.S. Navy Says USS John S. Mccain Sailing To Port Under Own Power

August 20, 2017

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A U.S. warship damaged after colliding with a merchant vessel east of Singapore on Monday is sailing under its own power and heading to port, the U.S. Navy said.

“Search and rescue efforts are underway in coordination with local authorities,” the Navy said in a statement posted on the website of the Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

“In addition to tug boats out of Singapore, the Republic of Singapore Navy ship RSS Gallant, RSN helicopters and Police Coast Guard vessel Basking Shark are currently in the area to render assistance,” it said.

The statement said MV-22 Ospreys and SH-60S Sea Hawks from USS America were also responding.

