CIGA Robin sends us the irony of ironies!

Bill

Wolfgang, it has been said “hope is the vestige of fools”. I believe this saying is substantially correct. Best,

Bill

Jim/Bill,

This is what are markets have been reduced to…..

“The University of Michigan Sentiment survey beat expectations with its preliminary August print (97.6 vs 94.0 exp) driven by a massive spike in ‘hope’ as currenct conditions slump to their weakest since Nov 2016.”

“Hope” trumps (no pun intended) Stats”.

If you can’t prove, with actual facts, that the economy is roaring ahead, use “Hope” as your primary proof.

What next when you can’t even use “Hope”? “Take our word for it” ?

PT Barnum WAS right…..”There’s a sucker born every minute”.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

UMich Beats But Warns A Drop Is Imminent

August 18, 2017

