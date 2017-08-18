Rickards Exposes The Elite’s Plan To Freeze The Financial System

August 17, 2017

Today’s complacent markets are faced with a number of potentially destabilizing shocks.

Any one of them could potentially lead to another financial crisis. And the next crisis could see draconian measures by governments that most people are not prepared for today.

You’ll see what I mean in a moment.

But first, what are the catalysts that possibly trigger the next financial crisis?

First off, a debt ceiling crisis is just over a month away. If the ceiling isn’t raised by Sept. 29, the federal government is likely to default on at least some of its bills.

If a deal isn’t reached, it could rock markets and possibly trigger a major recession.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

This falls under the category of “spew whatever comes to mind, throw as much crap as possible up against the wall and hope some of it sticks”? Whether you know it, understand it, or not … we are part/parcel and witnesses to what will be seen as THE most historical era humanity has ever seen.

CONFUSION: Maxine Waters accuses Ben Carson of being ‘white-wing nationalist’

August 18, 2017

Maxine Waters’s latest rant against Donald Trump and his administration was so unhinged, it amounted to word spittle that could be hear on any street corner in L.A.

Appearing before the Los Angeles Community Review Board, Waters launched into Trump, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

More…