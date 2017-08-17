A very astute question Werner!

Bill

—————————————————

Our friend Robert checks in regarding the debt bubble in China. We must sound like broken clocks but history will look back at this period in time and wonder how the public could not see …it’s all about credit, TOO MUCH OF IT!

Bill

So When Will China’s Debt Bubble Finally Blow Up?

August 17, 2017

Corporate debt in China has soared to $18 trillion, or 169% of GDP, the largest pile of corporate debt in the world, according to the worried Bank for International Settlements. The OECD has warned about it earlier this year. The New York Fed warned about this debt boom in February and that it could lead to a “financial crisis,” but that authorities have many tools to control it.

The IMF regularly warns about China’s corporate debt, broken-record-like, and did so again a few days ago, lambasting the authorities for their reluctance to tamp down on the growth of debt. The “current trajectory,” it said, “could eventually lead to a sharp adjustment.”

The Chinese authorities – the government and the central bank, supported by the state-owned megabanks – have allowed some bonds to default, rather than bail them out, to make some kind of theoretical point, and they have been working furiously on a balancing act, tamping down on the credit growth that fuels the economy and simultaneously stimulating the economy with more credit to keep the debt bubble from imploding. A misstep could create a global mess.

More…

The real question is not what happens just in China but what is collateral damage outside the country, because they will seek to sell those assets first to protect their internal economy. Otherwise the dragon clans will tear the country apart, just like it has happened before in their history.

Cheers,

Robert

—————————————————

Jim/Bill,

We increasingly hear about gold’s movement being contrary to what political and economic headlines presuppose.

Gold is telling you something. Listen!

Gold is seeing the “Forest for the Trees”, with the trees being “massaged” economic stats and ancillary markets that supposedly dictate gold’s price.

Stand back and you too will see the light.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

ECB Minutes Strengthen Dollar and Gold

August 17, 2017

Wednesday was the FOMC and gold rallied, this morning the ECB minutes were released. The euro immediately dropped before cutting some of the losses while gold rallied into a stronger dollar. This just shows how clueless the central bankers around the world are, they have no idea what to do next.

Gold is poised to make the run to 1,300 which it should break through and push higher. Uncertainty and idiocy are everywhere, the FED and the ECB are doing their best to screw up everything, while making policy adjustments that will not work. Kicking the can down the road never works and this time will not be different, BEWARE.

More…

Gold Shrugs Off 12K Drop In Weekly Jobless Claims

August 17, 2017

(Kitco News) – Gold prices are holding on to overnight gains despite ongoing strength in the labor market.

U.S. initial weekly jobless claims fell by 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 232,000 in the week to Saturday, the Labor Department said. The total was well below expectations.

Market consensus called for initial claims to be around 240,000. The government left the prior week’s tally unchanged at 244,000 claims.

Gold prices were holding on to solid gains ahead of the report and remain relatively unchanged at $1,290.60 an ounce.

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average for new claims – often viewed as a more reliable measure of the labor market since it smoothens out week-to-week volatility – fell by 500 to 240,500.

Continuing jobless claims, the number of people already receiving benefits and reported with a one-week delay, decreased by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1,953,000 during the week ending Aug. 5, the government said.

More…