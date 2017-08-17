Bill Holter’s Commentary

No it is not, the deadliest threat is when goat heads with crossed wires and agendas make up fake facts and have a platform (that once upon a time actually reported real facts) to spew bullshit to skew perception. I don’t think these people realize the further from reality they become, the further those with common sense and traditional values will dig in their heals. As a result, Civil War is becoming a very real possibility. I would bet on the side which is armed with rational thought and real bullets…and supports The Constitution!

CNN’s Chris Cuomo: “Extreme Right Is The Number One Domestic Terror Threat In The U.S.”

August 17, 2017

CNN’s Chris Cuomo is a man who likes to make up his own ‘facts’. Remember back in October 2016 when he told his CNN viewers that it was “illegal to possess” documents published by Wikileaks but continued that “it’s different for the media…so everything you learn about this, you’re learning from us.” That’s one way to keep a captive audience and control messaging…just scare them into viewership by telling them it’s illegal to consume information directly from their original sources…

Unfortunately, despite being mercilessly mocked on social media, Cuomo didn’t learn his lessons from his Wikileaks mishap. Just this morning Cuomo decided to drop another creative ‘fact’ on viewers saying “the number one domestic terror threat in the U.S. is the extreme right…just look at the stats.” Courtesy of the Daily Caller:

“If you take anarchists at their worst, do you have malefactor? Do you have criminals in their ranks? Do you have people who do violent things? Yes, yes, yes, yes. That is not a moral equivalency to the KKK,” Cuomo said. “It’s certainly not an equivalent to what we see on the right. Just look at the stats. The number one domestic terror threat in the U.S. is the extreme right. There is not even a close second.”

“That’s all they’re about is hate. Two out of three people on this panel they don’t want to exist!”

Which we guess is a completely accurate statement if you ignore the 2,996 people killed in the 9/11 attacks, 49 people killed in the Orlando night club shooting, 14 people killed in San Bernadino, etc.

What could possibly go wrong?

Millennials are financing everything from bed sheets to concert tickets

August 17, 2017

Millennials want luxury sheets, Peloton exercise bikes and music festival tickets, but they don’t always have enough cash or a desire to put them on a credit card. So they are turning to an even more expensive method of payment: financing. In recent years, payment companies including PayPal PYPL, -1.49% Affirm and Bread have created installment plans for retailers that give consumers the option to finance the weirdest purchases over time.

See also: Young Americans want to live like millionaires (on the cheap)

These payment methods have taken hold at a time when millennials have been more reluctant than their parents to use credit cards. Millennials had about two credit cards each on average last year, according to the credit reporting company Experian. That’s compared with about three for boomers and an average of 2.5 for members of Generation X. Now, they don’t have to wait to be able to afford that Vitamix blender.

What could go wrong? Quite a lot, consumer advocates say.

Not important enough to even be mentioned in the news cycle? I’m pretty sure I know the moment in time when it will be important enough…

Social Security Requires A Bailout That’s 60x Greater Than The 2008 Emergency Bank Bailout

August 11, 2017

A few weeks ago the Board of Trustees of Social Security sent a formal letter to the United States Senate and House of Representatives to issue a dire warning: Social Security is running out of money.

Given that tens of millions of Americans depend on this public pension program as their sole source of retirement income, you’d think this would have been front page news…

… and that every newspaper in the country would have reprinted this ominous projection out of a basic journalistic duty to keep the public informed about an issue that will affect nearly everyone.

But that didn’t happen.

The story was hardly picked up.

It’s astonishing how little attention this issue receives considering it will end up being one of the biggest financial crises in US history.

A funny comment from the article; “While most people in Stamford seemed to like the idea, others asked, do you really need to legislate common sense?”. I would ask, is it possible to legislate common sense? As a side note, my interest in this article arose because I once needed a police escort to exit the Stamford rink as a visiting opponent. They had very passionate fans back in the day!

Stamford Officials Eye Legislation That Would Outlaw ‘Distracted Walking’

August 16, 2017

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Drivers aren’t the only ones who could be fined for texting or talking.

Now, there’s a proposal to keep pedestrians safe that could set off a national trend.

Crossing busy Broad Street in downtown Stamford can be a challenge, even if you’re not staring down at text messages on your cell phone.

“I see mothers pushing their babies, they’re texting and I’m like how do y’all do all this at this intersection? That scares me,” Dawn Thompson said.

“There been many times where I looked down on my phone and then notice that there’s a car coming right at me, and I feel like a moron whenever that happens,” Nicole Neurohr said.

This so important from Zero Hedge, I must be sure all have seen it. This is coup against the office of the President of the United states. This coup is home grown. Face it!

Why Was This ‘Crowd Hire’ Company Recruiting $25 An Hour ‘Political Activists’ In Charlotte Last Week?

August 17, 2017

Trump ignited a political firestorm yesterday during an impromptu press conference in which he said there was “blame on both sides” for the tragic events that occurred in Charlottesville over the weekend.

Now, the discovery of a craigslist ad posted last Monday, almost a full week before the Charlottesville protests, is raising new questions over whether paid protesters were sourced by a Los Angeles based “public relations firm specializing in innovative events” to serve as agitators in counterprotests.

The ad was posted by a company called “Crowds on Demand” and offered $25 per hour to “actors and photographers” to participate in events in the “Charlotte, NC area.” While the ad didn’t explicitly define a role to be filled by its crowd of “actors and photographers” it did ask applicants to comment on whether they were “ok with participating in peaceful protests.” Here is the text from the ad:

Actors and Photographers Wanted in Charlotte

Crowds on Demand, a Los Angeles-based Public Relations firm specializing in innovative events, is looking for enthusiastic actors and photographers in the Charlotte, NC area to participate in our events. Our events include everything from rallies to protests to corporate PR stunts to celebrity scenes. The biggest qualification is enthusiasm, a “can-do” spirit. Pay will vary by event but typically is $25+ per hour plus reimbursements for gas/parking/Uber/public transit.

