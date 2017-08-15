Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Look familiar? Crisis Actors?

Actors and Photographers Wanted in Charlotte

August 7, 2017

compensation: $25+/hour

employment type: contract

Crowds on Demand, a Los Angeles-based Public Relations firm specializing in innovative events, is looking for enthusiastic actors and photographers in the Charlotte, NC area to participate in our events. Our events include everything from rallies to protests to corporate PR stunts to celebrity scenes. The biggest qualification is enthusiasm, a “can-do” spirit. Pay will vary by event but typically is $25+ per hour plus reimbursements for gas/parking/Uber/public transit.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Sometimes the esoteric just might be something you should review.

Will The August 21st Solar Eclipse Begin A Period Of “40 Days And 40 Nights” For America?

August 14, 2017

Next Monday, we are going to witness one of the strangest events in U.S. history. This will be the first total solar eclipse to ever be seen only in the United States and nowhere else. Millions upon millions of people are going to flock to areas of the country where the full eclipse will be visible, but everyone in the continental United States is going to be able to see at least a partial eclipse. There are lots of very unusual numbers associated with this eclipse, but in this article I want to focus on the number 40, and as this article unfolds you will start to understand why.

Our planet is the only place where you can view a total solar eclipse, and that is because our sun and our moon appear to be the same size in the sky. Of course the sun is much, much larger than the moon, but because the sun is approximately 400 times farther away than the moon they appear to us to be nearly the same size…

The sun and moon appear the same size in Earth’s sky because the sun’s diameter is about 400 times greater – but the sun is also about 400 times farther away.

At this particular moment in Earth’s history – although the sun’s diameter is about 400 times larger than that of the moon – the sun is also about 400 times farther away. So the sun and moon appear nearly the same size as seen from Earth. And that’s why we on Earth can sometimes witness that most amazing of spectacles, a total eclipse of the sun.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The final solution to the blue collar worker. The elite 1% wants to make serfs of us all. My entire purpose is to help you survive the upcoming global shock, but to what end if the elites still run the show? If the elite’s war against Trump succeeds, we all go down. Some of the best men I have had the pleasure to know were long haul truckers.

Bubba out of West Virginia was one, God rest his soul.

Autonomous Cars Could Impact Nearly 16 Million Jobs In U.S., Commerce Department Finds

August 14, 2017

The technology required to enable fully autonomous cars is not here yet. You’ll get no argument from us on that point.

Despite the loftiest of wishes from companies like Uber and Tesla, for now autonomous cars can’t seem to stop running red lights…which is a slight issue. And that says nothing about the societal transformation required to fully adopt such technology which will likely span a generation. Let’s face it, just like grandma refused to adopt the e-commerce revolution, there are certain people who will simply never trust a computer to drive them around.

All that said, it is inevitable that, at some point in the future, autonomous vehicles will be the norm. And, when that day comes, it will undoubtedly wreak further havoc on a U.S. job market where 95 million people have already decided they would rather sit at home than look for a job…at least according to a new study from the U.S. Commerce Department.

According to the study released last week, nearly 4 million jobs in the U.S. could be completely eliminated by autonomous vehicle technology while closer 16 million will be radically transformed.

