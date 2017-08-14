Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

This us a must read because it is an education of how the system works the higher you go.

Sekulow: DOJ Talking Points on Lynch-Clinton Tarmac Meeting Redacted

August 9, 2017

A lawsuit against the Justice Department has revealed new details about the infamous tarmac meeting between then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton.

Due to a Freedom of Information Act request from the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), the DOJ released 413 pages of documents related to the June 27, 2016 meeting.

The documents revealed that reporters were reluctant to cover the the meeting, and also that Lynch used an alias for official DOJ emails, including those related to the meeting.

Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Trump and chief counsel for the ACLJ, said the documents also show that there were email exchanges between the FBI and the DOJ, and the DOJ and the White House, regarding the controversial meeting.

If the truth be known, with full military equipment what could they do? And how did they know to whom to do it to? The helmets might have been a giveaway.

Confirmed: Police Told to Stand Down in Charlottesville—Did Nothing as War Broke Out

August 13, 2017

Charlottesville, VA — The events that unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia this Saturday were tragic, hateful, insidious and even deadly. Saturday will go down in history as the day America’s hate reared its ugly face and proved to the world that this country is being divided — to be conquered. Adding fuel to the fire of hatred and violence were politicians who told police not to intervene and allowed the unchecked carnage to unfold before their eyes.

The stand down was confirmed by the ACLU who quoted a police source saying, “We’ll not intervene until given command to do so.”

Clash between protesters and counter protesters. Police says “We’ll not intervene until given command to do so.” #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/UkRDlNn2mv — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) August 12, 2017

Anyone smell a rat can being kicked under the bus?

CNN Ditches Its Polling Firm of More Than 10 Years Amid ‘Fake News’ Charges

August 12, 2017

CNN announced that after ten years, it parted ways this week with its longtime polling firm, ORC International, amid charges of fake news and faulty polls.

ORC’s chief marketing officer Ana Mackay-Sim confirmed that CNN “did not renew their polling contract” with ORC International. The polling firm worked with CNN since 2006 and had continued their partnership after the 2016 presidential election until late April.

“We are thankful for the opportunity we have had to partner with CNN in the past and wish them well in their future polling work,” Mackay-Sim told Politico. “We have no further comment at this time.”

CNN has, instead, decided to switch to the major survey-research firm SSRS.

Who bought the backpack A-bombs?

North Korea’s Missile Success Is Linked to Ukrainian Plant, Investigators Say

August 14, 2017

North Korea’s success in testing an intercontinental ballistic missile that appears able to reach the United States was made possible by black-market purchases of powerful rocket engines probably from a Ukrainian factory with historical ties to Russia’s missile program, according to an expert analysis being published Monday and classified assessments by American intelligence agencies.

The studies may solve the mystery of how North Korea began succeeding so suddenly after a string of fiery missile failures, some of which may have been caused by American sabotage of its supply chains and cyberattacks on its launches. After those failures, the North changed designs and suppliers in the past two years, according to a new study by Michael Elleman, a missile expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Such a degree of aid to North Korea from afar would be notable because President Trump has singled out only China as the North’s main source of economic and technological support. He has never blamed Ukraine or Russia, though his secretary of state, Rex W. Tillerson, made an oblique reference to both China and Russia as the nation’s “principal economic enablers” after the North’s most recent ICBM launch last month.

Analysts who studied photographs of the North’s leader, Kim Jong-un, inspecting the new rocket motors concluded that they derive from designs that once powered the Soviet Union’s missile fleet. The engines were so powerful that a single missile could hurl 10 thermonuclear warheads between continents.

One by one they will be undone until there remains but one, FFG3 which is guaranteed and administered by the Federal Reserve.

MSM Spins Tragic News Just As Washington Declares WAR ON BITCOIN

August 13, 2017

Bitcoin is targeted, so stack up on gold & silver before things really get out-of-hand! Here’s the latest on the battles against cryptocurrencies.

The United States has Bitcoin firmly under a microscope. From ledger data, server traffic, hardware and software penetrative capabilities, network intercepts, and it’s all fresh off the presses. There’s more to it than that, especially since I’m a tech expert, however, I want people to read this very important information, not lull themselves to sleep on some boring techno-academia, so we’ll go light on tech and heavy on governmental burden, and this one shall be just fine.

This War on Bitcoin gets worse. This war is in the name of combating terrorism through illicit Bitcoin use. ‘Merica is bringin’ down the hammer on cryptos.

Goldbugs and silverbugs rejoice: we live to fight another day. Our powder is dry, and regardless of what happens, the gold and silver you can reach and touch at a moments notice, it seems, right now, is better than any digital, un-backed fiat currency that depends on a complex system prone to outages and failures. Yes I get it. People say “it’s backed because it is digitally mined, solving complex math problems that prove it has to perform math to mine. This is indeed true.

Will they die of their own success?

The newest weapon of choice. Maybe soon the terrorists of all persuasions will figure out how to use a tricycle to accomplish their satanic work.

One Dead, Multiple Injured After Car Rams Through Pizzeria In France

August 14, 2017

A young girl has died and multiple others have been seriously injured after a car is said to have intentionally rammed through a pizzeria in the French town of Sept-Sorts.

UPDATE 17:38 EST: Initial reports stated that the age of the girl killed was eight-years-old. New reports say this is incorrect and that she is actually twelve according to L’Express. Authorities have also stated that the man involved attempted to kill himself on Sunday. The investigation has been passed on to the gendarmes and is still ongoing.

UPDATE 16:45 EST: Police now claim that the suspect in the incident is totally “unknown” to both police and the French intelligence services.

UPDATE 16:20 EST: According to French broadcaster RTL police are saying the man wanted to commit suicide, had weapons in his vehicle and is 39-years-old. Authorities are saying the motive for the act is not terrorism according to early investigations. Five of those injured in the attack remain in critical condition.

