Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The latest from John Williams’ www.shadowstats.com

– A L E R T

– U.S. Dollar and Equity Markets Face High Risks in the Near Future, with Impact of Deteriorating Domestic-Economic Activity Exacerbated by Domestic- and Global-Political Circumstances

– Residual Squirreling Instincts in Investors: 2017 Circumstances Are More Dangerous Than in 1987

– U.S. Dollar Has Turned Down Year-to-Year

– Continued Headline Economic Slowing and Contraction Ahead

– Physical Holdings of Gold and Silver Offer Store-of-Wealth Hedging, Liquidity, Safety

– July CPI-U Inflation Monthly Gain of 0.11%, Pulled Annual CPI-U Inflation Higher to 1.73% (Was 1.63%), with

CPI-W at 1.64% (Was 1.50%) and ShadowStats at 9.4% (Was 9.3%)

– Softening Annual Consumer Inflation Appears to Have Troughed, Temporarily

– July 2017 Annual Final-Demand PPI Slowed to 1.90% from 1.99% in June

“No.904: Economic and Financial Market Review, July Consumer and Producer Price Indices ”

www.shadowstats.com