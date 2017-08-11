JUDGE ORDERS NEW SEARCHES FOR CLINTON BENGHAZI EMAILS

August 9, 2017

Nine months after the presidential election was decided, a federal judge is ordering the State Department to try again to find emails Hillary Clinton wrote about the Benghazi attack.

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta ruled that the State Department had not done enough to try to track down messages Clinton may have sent about the assault on the U.S. diplomatic compound on Sept. 11, 2012 — an attack that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador to Libya.

In response to Freedom of Information Act requests, State searched the roughly 30,000 messages Clinton turned over to her former agency at its request in December 2014 after officials searching for Benghazi-related records realized she had used a personal email account during her four-year tenure as secretary.

State later searched tens of thousands of emails handed over to the agency by three former top aides to Clinton: Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills and Jake Sullivan. Finally, State searched a collection of emails the FBI assembled when it was investigating Clinton’s use of the private account and server.

In all, State found 348 Benghazi-related messages or documents that were sent to or from Clinton in a period of nearly five months after the attack.

However, the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch argued that the search wasn’t good enough because State never tried to search its own systems for relevant messages in the official email accounts of Clinton’s top aides.

Kim Jong Un Has Put America Within Striking Distance

April 29, 2017 | Updated: August 10, 2017

The window to stop North Korea from being able to attack the U.S. with a nuclear bomb is closing fast.

U.S. defense analysts now believe North Korea has as many as 60 nuclear bombs, and the ability to put them on missiles. Kim Jong Un declared that the entire U.S. territory was within striking distance after his regime twice tested an intercontinental ballistic missile called the Hwasong-14 in July.

Responding to President Donald Trump’s vow to unleash “fire and fury” on Kim’s regime, North Korea said this week it was drawing up plans to fire a missile over Japan into waters off Guam, home to some of the most important U.S. military bases in the Pacific. South Korea warned Kim against such a test, while Japan’s defense minister said it would be legal to shoot it down.

