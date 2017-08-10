Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

What is the summer for?

Preparing for the winter of 2017.

Are you ready?

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Funny and ironic at the same time…

The Federal Reserve Made a FB Post About Avoiding Scams… And It’s Getting Destroyed by Trolls

August 8, 2017

Last August, the Federal Reserve came face-to-face with an army of trolls when it launched a public Facebook page, but whoever runs their social media doesn’t appear to have learned much from the debacle. Last week, the loathed central bank attempted to advise its followers on detecting scams, and it didn’t go well.

Apparently, scammers attempt to swindle unsuspecting individuals by claiming to represent the Federal Reserve, so the bank decided to offer up some advice.

“Fed FAQ: I received a suspicious-looking e-mail that claims to be from the Federal Reserve. Is it a scam?” the Fed’s official Facebook asked before linking users to an official guideline.

Unfortunately for the page’s social media manager, its followers had responses ready to go, and nearly all of them bluntly contended that the Fed, itself, is a scam.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

This is filed under the “truth bomb” category…

Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Scandal Linked Directly to Obama – Trump’s Lawyer Confirmed

August 8, 2017

Jay Seculow of the American Center for Law & Justice – who is now an attorney for President Donald J. Trump – made a shocking accusation on his Tuesday radio show. He said he has discovered an email that connects the Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch tarmac meeting scandal directly to the Obama White House.

We’re learning more about this meeting, and it’s clear it was the point in which the Clintons were able to avoid criminal prosecution charges, which once seemed likely.

This is a stunning development, as Obama Administration alumni are denying involvement and are trying to protect their legacy. After all, their efforts didn’t work out as planned and Trump won the election despite this extraordinary level of corruption on behalf of Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Judge Orders State Dept. To Search State.Gov Accounts For Clinton Aides’ Benghazi Emails

August 10, 2017

A federal judge has ordered the State Department to search the “state.gov” email accounts of Hillary Clinton aides Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills and Jacob Sullivan for records related to Benghazi, as part of a watchdog’s Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Amit Mehta made the call Tuesday, describing the FOIA lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch in March 2015 as “a far cry from a typical FOIA case.”

He noted that “Secretary Clinton used a private e-mail server located in her home, to transmit and receive work-related communications during her tenure as Secretary of State.”

Judicial Watch Victory: Federal Court Orders State Department to Conduct a Search of Benghazi Emails of Hillary Clinton’s Closest Advisors

August 10, 2017

(Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced that on August 8, 2017, D.C. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta ordered the State Department State “to search the state.gov e-mail accounts of Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills, and Jacob Sullivan,” former aides of Hillary Clinton during her tenure as Secretary of State. The State Department is ordered to search in those accounts “for records responsive to [Judicial Watch’s] March 4, 2015, FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] request.” (A separate Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuit first broke open the Clinton email scandal.)

Judge Mehta described Judicial Watch’s Clinton Benghazi FOIA lawsuit as “a far cry from a typical FOIA case. Secretary Clinton used a private e-mail server, located in her home, to transmit and receive work-related communications during her tenure as Secretary of State.” Further:

[I]f an e-mail did not involve any state.gov user, the message would have passed through only the Secretary’s private server and, therefore, would be beyond the immediate reach of State. Because of this circumstance, unlike the ordinary case, State could not look solely to its own records systems to adequately respond to [Judicial Watch’s] demand.

Trump: Maybe Threat On North Korea Wasn’t ‘Tough Enough’

August 10, 2017

President Trump on Thursday questioned whether his threat to unleash “fire and fury” on North Korea was “tough enough.”

“It’s about time someone stood up for the people of our country,” he told reporters, according to a White House press pool report.

Trump said “you’ll see” what is “tougher” than “fire and fury.” He added that his statements were backed “100 percent” by the military.

“And we’re backed 100 percent by our military, we’re backed by everybody and we’re backed by many other leaders,” he said. “And I noticed that many senators and others came out today very much in favor of what I said. But if anything that statement may not be tough enough.”

Final Currency Debasement To Zero Has Started

August 10, 2017

Fake money has created a totally uneven playing field for most ordinary people.

Money used to represent a medium of exchange that would facilitate bartering. Instead of exchanging goods or services, people would receive a piece of paper that was equal to the value of their goods or services. This was initially an honest system when for each service or goods offered there was only one bank note issued. Eventually the banker started to cheat and issued a lot more money/paper than the counter value produced in kind. And that was the beginning of money printing. It just became too tempting and convenient for governments and bankers to simply create more money since nobody would really know. So if the value of a day’s work or a pig were both say $100, the money or paper issued for this should be $100 for each. But gradually governments/banks would issue more and more paper with nothing produced in return. All banks today lend at least 10x the money deposited so for every $100 received $1,000 is leant. But the leverage can be much greater like Deutsche Bank which is leveraged nearer 50x.

