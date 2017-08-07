GIGA Ted has some good points, “loyalty” should go both ways.

Bill

Bill/Jim,

I consider myself a “truther” and call it like I see it.

A few things that pissed me off about President Trump is WHY he never mentioned Seth Rich or Dennis Montgomery’s name? It would have put a lot of BS to rest and help put the crooks in jail.

However, it pisses me off even more that President Trump who expects loyalty; is letting Sheriff Joe be hung out to dry!

I’m hoping you will mention this to your viewers and maybe it will get back to President Trump that loyalty goes BOTH ways!

GIGA Ted

“Where is Trump?” Sheriff Arpaio Asks

August 7, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After being convicted of criminal misdemeanor contempt, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has come out swinging, arguing the judge was biased and asking why President Trump is abandoning him, considering Arpaio was an early campaign supporter whose conviction reflects the determination to enforce immigration laws the Trump Justice Department is now exhibiting.

“Where is President Trump on this case?” Arpaio asked Infowars.com in an exclusive interview. “This is a witch hunt against me that is being carried forward by Obama holdovers in Attorney General Sessions’ Department of Justice.”

“I’m being convicted for honestly trying to enforce the immigration laws that Trump swore during the campaign he would uphold if elected president,” Arpaio insisted.

More…