You want to simplify taxes and make the filing the size of a post card? That’s simple. A flat tax for everyone, for all payers.

Mr. Williams again shares with us:

– Unemployment Remained Well Shy of Common Experience; U.3 at 4.3% in 2017 Is Not the Same as the 4.3% Circumstance in 2001

– July 2017 Unemployment Rates Effectively Were Unchanged: U.3 Eased to 4.35% (4.3497% Rounds to 4.3%) from 4.36% (Rounds to 4.4%), U.6 Eased to 8.57% from 8.59%, and the ShadowStats-Alternate Held at 22.1%

– Annual Payroll Growth Notched Lower to 1.50%, a Level Common at the Onset of Recessions

– Private Jobs Surveying Showed Renewed Collapse in July 2017

– Headline Annual Growth in Inflation-Adjusted, Real Take-Home Pay, Formally Per Capita Real Disposable Income, Revised Sharply Lower

– Real Annual Growth in June 2017 Construction Spending Turned Negative in a Manner Last Seen During the Housing Collapse of 2006

– Shy of Recovering Its Pre-Recession Peak by 23.1% (-23.1%), Real Construction Spending Has Shifted to Down-Trending from Low-Level Stagnation

– Second-Quarter 2017 Real Merchandise Trade Deficit Widened versus First-Quarter; Most-Recent Four Quarters of Real Deficit Were Worst Since 2007

– Money Supply M3 Annual Growth Rose to 3.2% in July from 3.1% in June

“No. 903: Labor Conditions, Construction Spending, Trade Deficit, Money Supply M3 ”

http://www.shadowstats.com

Bill Holter’s Commentary

This headline should read “Russia sanctions the U.S. and says ‘we don’t need your stinking dollar’.”

Russia aims to cut dependence on U.S. payment systems – RIA

August 7, 2017

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) – Russia will speed up work on reducing its dependence on U.S. payment systems and the dollar as a settling currency in response to U.S. sanctions, RIA new agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday.

“We will of course intensify work related to import substitution, reduction of dependence on U.S. payment systems, on the dollar as a settling currency and so on. It is becoming a vital need,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying. (Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Maria Kiselyova abd Dmitry Solovyov)

Many focused on US CoT report for USD positioning; very few focused on this 3-yr old trend that now appears to be accelerating… https://t.co/Qx3C9jTI7F — Luke Gromen (@LukeGromen) August 7, 2017

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Who knows what is true or not in this Potemkin world of lies? However, there is logic in this piece about procedures that we have the right to know about.

Bombshell – America First Media Requests Statement On Body Cam Footage From Wmpd On Scene Seth Rich Murder

August 6, 2017

BODY-WORN CAMERA PROGRAM (GO-SPT-302.13)

America First Media is officially requesting a proper and formal statement, with follow up, to address concerns related to the body camera equipment used by the Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) on the morning of July 10, 2016, at the homicide scene of Seth Conrad Rich in the Bloomingdale area of Washington, DC.

During the course of our investigation into said homicide, we have discovered seemingly numerous violations in the handling and processing of the body cam footage recorded by the attending officers, their superiors, and in particular, Metropolitan Police Department Privacy Officer Liz Lyons as per The General Order document, BODY-WORN CAMERA PROGRAM (GO-SPT-302.13) dated March 11th, 2016.

Specifically, but not limited to, we cite the following clause numbers as being of utmost concern:

Section IV?—?REGULATIONS

(pg 4) Members shall not:

Destroy, disseminate, edit, alter, modify, tamper with, or otherwise use BWC recordings without the written permission of the Chief of Police. Members who tamper with BWC recordings may be subject to criminal investigation and prosecution.

Delete any BWC recordings except as specified in Part V.C of this order (i.e., accidental recordings).

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Can you imagine what might fall out if they start pulling on this thread?

Breaking: Loretta Lynch Lied to Trey Gowdy Under Oath About Her Secret Email Acct

August 6, 2017

Want to know the best thing about getting Democrats on the record? The more you get them to talk, the more they incriminate themselves. That is why so many of them plead the fifth…

Well, it looks like everyone’s favorite Congressman – Trey Gowdy – has caught another Democrat in a lie. This time, it’s Loretta Lynch and her lie is so big, she can go to prison over it.

She was caught using a fake email to conduct official business at the Department of Justice. Instead of using her real name, which would be easily searched through Freedom of Information Act requests, she used a secret email named after her grandmother, Elizabeth Carlisle.

How do we know? People who sent emails to the Carlisle account addressed them to the “AG Lynch” and when Lynch responded, she signed off as “AG.”

Four Mass. Gov. Officials Busted Making Fake I.D.S For Illegals, Registering Them To Vote

August 5, 2017

While Democrats continue to ignore constant evidence of voter fraud, yet another orchestrated, mass voter fraud and identity theft scheme has been uncovered.

Scott Keyes from the liberal Center for American Progress is quoted saying “Plans to fight voter fraud are based on nightmares, tall tales, and paranoid fears.”

Voter fraud is so rare “you’re more likely to get hit by lightning than find a case of prosecutorial voter fraud,” says Judith Browne-Dianis, co-director of the liberal Advancement Project. –National Review

Four state Registry of Motor Vehicle clerks along with two other people were arrested Wednesday after authorities say they were making false identifications through the registry and selling them to people living in the country illegally, some of whom had been deported in the past.

Some of those phony licenses and identifications were used to fraudulently register to vote in Boston, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

