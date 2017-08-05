Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Is not the value of crypto currency, lack of supply, and set fixed amounts of pretend currency outstanding? Now 70 are in line of issue. Soon there will be 7000, if this fade continues. Then what happens? Every crypto goes back to one cent, as the premise of their value is destroyed by their success.

Hedge Funds Tied to Cryptocurrencies Exploding, Over 70 in Pipeline

August 5, 2017

“Hedge funds with crypto exposure “exploding,” tweets economist and investor Tuur Demeester.

According to his quoting a related article, over 70 such funds are now being in the pipeline.

The linked article includes a comment by Arthur Bell manager Corey McLaughlin who says:

“I’ve been in the hedge fund space since 1998, and I’ve never seen anything like it in volume of launches in a particular area. It’s just crazy.”

The market will likely continue to call for increasing numbers as the funds continue to outperform other market spaces.

