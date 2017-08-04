President Carter is totally correct. You see the two parties, MSM and the elites actively destroying what is left of the American Democracy and the new President, by impeding all legislative action and false legal accusations. Simply put democracy no longer exists here. It is not going to return. With American people taking no offense to the nullification of their choice for President and all the actions by the Democrats to destroy him, gold, silver, and hiding seems the only road to survival. Then you ask survival to what?

No private currency over $50, no private banking anywhere, no law for the average family’s protection, a herd of snowflakes and millennials, tell me please what is left. Is this a world you care to live in?

Whatever happened to the Founding Fathers who said most seriously “Give me Liberty or give me Death?” Have we all become gutless weanies?

Jim



Jimmy Carter Is Correct That the U.S. Is No Longer a Democracy



August 3, 2015

On July 28, Thom Hartmann interviewed former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, and, at the very end of his show (as if this massive question were merely an afterthought), asked him his opinion of the 2010 Citizens United decision and the 2014 McCutcheon decision, both decisions by the five Republican judges on the U.S. Supreme Court. These two historic decisions enable unlimited secret money (including foreign money) now to pour into U.S. political and judicial campaigns. Carter answered:





It violates the essence of what made America a great country in its political system. Now it’s just an oligarchy with unlimited political bribery being the essence of getting the nominations for president or being elected president. And the same thing applies to governors, and U.S. Senators and congress members. So, now we’ve just seen a subversion of our political system as a payoff to major contributors, who want and expect, and sometimes get, favors for themselves after the election is over. … At the present time the incumbents, Democrats and Republicans, look upon this unlimited money as a great benefit to themselves. Somebody that is already in Congress has a great deal more to sell.”

He was then cut off by the program, though that statement by Carter should have been the start of the program, not its end. (And the program didn’t end with an invitation for him to return to discuss this crucial matter in depth — something for which he’s qualified.)

