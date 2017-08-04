Bill Holter’s Commentary

I can still remember the days when actual due diligence was done prior to an IPO being offered…

Blue Apron Plans to Cut 24% of Staff Barely a Month After IPO

August 4, 2017

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is cutting almost a quarter of its staff barely a month after its initial public offering as the meal kit delivery company struggles to become a profitable business.

The company is cutting 1,270 jobs from its New Jersey facility according to a public notice Friday. It had 5,202 workers as of March 31.

Last month the company said Chief Operating Officer and co-founder Matt Wadiak is stepping down. Blue Apron has been battered by the public market following a disappointing IPO in June. Its shares have tumbled 37 percent since then.

Does he think coming clean now will save his legacy from ruin?

Greenspan: Bond Bubble About To Break Because Of ‘Abnormally Low’ Interest Rates

August 4, 2017

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan issued a bold warning Friday that the bond market is on the cusp of a collapse that also will threaten stock prices.

In a CNBC interview, the longtime central bank chief said the prolonged period of low interest rates is about to end and, with it, a bull market in fixed income that has lasted more than three decades.

“The current level of interest rates is abnormally low and there’s only one direction in which they can go, and when they start they will be rather rapid,” Greenspan said on “Squawk Box.”

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

There was a time when this was the home of many heroes. Now it is sneak city operating against it own for political reasons.

Wikileaks Release Docs On How The CIA Is Hacking Your Webcams

August 3, 2017

Wikileaks released new Vault 7 documents on Thursday, which discloses information on the CIA’s “Marble” software, used to disguise cyber attacks.

The documents that were published give insight on the CIA’s code-named ‘Dumbo’ project.

From a WikiLeaks press release:

Dumbo is a capability to suspend processes utilizing webcams and corrupt any video recordings that could compromise a PAG deployment. The PAG (Physical Access Group) is a special branch within the CCI (Center for Cyber Intelligence); its task is to gain and exploit physical access to target computers in CIA field operations.

