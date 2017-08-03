Our friend JB sent this, he has a very straightforward sense of humor!

Your assumption we ship real currency in settlement of contacts which is not true. They settle via debits and credits over bank wire systems. From that point they become entires on the books of companies, banks and central central banks. There are no fiat dollars in exchange. In fact there are not enough fiat dollars to settle all transaction now computer entires on SWIFT type systems. It is just one more reason why every effort is made to camouflage the real economy, and thereby hold the banking system from a global run thereupon.

Herein is the unseen hand that will in time deliver hyper-inflation no one understands now or then.

The global debt cannot be paid in today money or cox fined also worthless virtual money.

Best Regards.

Jim

Jim,

I have been reading your page for years.

Here is something nagging at me that will get your grey matter moving.

Do you ever stop and think about our trade with China and the Pacfic Rim in General? For 20 plus years almost EVERYTHING on our retail shelves has been coming from that region. Now, think about how much money we’ve sent them!!!! They ONLY take US dollars (I know this from our local business people) for anything we import. How much money of ours could they have accumulated in over 20 years? Yes, the real estate market is up but, not in relative terms to how much money has been shipped abroad. It’s almost unfathomable to even quantify!!!!!

Our inflation has been exported!!!! (for now) The crap we have purchased is now mostly in our landfill sites and, they still have the cash. They can’t spend the cash in their country as it’s in US dollars. It has to return…that cash is currently driving the real estate and equity markets however, (in my opinion) there will be much more to come as these dollars make their way home.

Thoughts????