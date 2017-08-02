Greenspan seeks Redemption

What caught my eye were 2 comments:

1- significant inflation

2- major currencies erosion

‘Whilst interest rates are likely to rise, so is inflation which as Greenspan has previously argued, is good for gold:

“Significant increases in inflation will ultimately increase the price of gold. Investment in gold now is insurance.” [6]

Gold is not only insurance against inflationary pressures but it is insurance against the unknown whether that be the outlook for the dollar or for the survival of the euro itself which Greenspan warned about earlier this year.

Earlier interviews with Greenspan have provided insight into how often bodies such as the Federal Reserve misjudge economic situations which then results in poor policy making. Of course, no one knows how the financial future will evolve, especially as each crisis comes with new financial strategies, technology and human behaviour.

Greenspan is unable to predict when the bond bubble will burst, and many disagree that it will happen, instead pointing to a stock market problem.

The bottom line is no one has a crystal ball. We simply don’t know now how this will pan out.

But we do know that the current situation is unsustainable. Most asset markets look overvalued and the value of major currencies are slowly being eroded.

Gold will hedge and insure against these real risks.’

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

Stagflation: Inflation without growth. Stagnation with inflation.

We had that in the 1970’s (just before gold soared!)

Greenspan Warns Moving Into “Stagflation Not Seen Since the 1970s”

August 2, 2017

Greenspan warns of Bond Bubble

‘We are experiencing a bubble, not in stock prices but in bond prices. This is not discounted in the marketplace.’

There are a lot of warnings on Bloomberg, CNBC and other financial media these days about a bubble in the stock market, particularly in FANG stocks and the tech sector.

But former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan is not in agreement. He is continuing his message of the last two years, that there is a bond bubble and which is more dangerous than what is going on in the stock market.

He is not the only one, in recent months there has been a growing number of those who are concerned that real bond yields in the U.S., UK, EU and elsewhere are well below where growth and inflation rates seem to suggest they should be

