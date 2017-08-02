Bill Holter’s Commentary

This adds some credibility to the claim.

…and the naysayers tell us we can’t eat gold? (sarc.)

Inside The $600-A-Head Silicon Valley Restaurant Where Google And Apple Executives Eat Gold-Flecked Steaks

August 1, 2017

Hiroshi is an unusual restaurant for unusual clientele.

Located in Los Altos, California, the newly opened Japanese restaurant accommodates only eight people per night and has no menus, no windows, and one table. Dinner costs at minimum $395 a head, but it averages between $500 and $600 with beverages and tax.

Hiroshi Kimura, the chef and owner, left his restaurant in Hawaii and moved to Silicon Valley in 2016 to launch a concept that would appeal to the deep-pocketed tech elite. Hiroshi hosts three to five dinners a week and is booked solid when a convention comes to town.

We toured the restaurant to see why it’s becoming a favorite in Silicon Valley.

Mad scientists playing with highly flammable matches!

Drunk Employee Arrested at CERN After Causing 3.2 Magnitude Earthquake

Russian physicist Alexandreï Ziouganov has been accused of “breaking CERN security rules” by “attempting highly risky and dangerous maneuvers” after he urged technicians to push the giant 27 km long particle accelerator to its limits, avoiding potential warning signs given by his coworkers while intoxicated by alcohol and under heavy medication.

The operation is believed to have caused an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, comparable to the impact of a large lightning bolt, assess experts.

« No serious damage was dealt to the Large Hadron Collider but several hyper-capacitors were damaged during the tests »

– CERN spokesman, Olaf Gaardsteen

