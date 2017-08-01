Jim/Bill,

Look at these charts the momentum is clearly down the yen will break the 110 level followed by a break of the 100 level and the US dollar index needs to break the 92 level followed by 88 and 80 and then 72.

The continuous manipulation and dilution of the currencies is having its effect. You can be the ESF or Exchange Stabilization Fund but when it is time, it is time and the purchasing power of your current and thus even that of the reserve currency is going to give, exactly what we are witnessing today.

This should propel the precious metals because investors will look for an alternative safe haven for the loss of their wealth/purchasing power. Just ask you yourself do you want to hold a promise of a politician or a tangible asset with a history of validation of 6,000 years.

Best,

CIGA Gijsbert