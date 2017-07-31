Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The real question is not the the dollar look rather stressed but what was it doing at 103 interday high?

Why the MSM Is Quiet About the Awan Arrest

July 30, 2017

A member of Congress, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, has had her #1 IT employee arrested attempting to flee the country. This is huge news in and unto itself. Adding fuel to the fire is that this employee was working on the controversial emails related to DNC voter fraud. This brings in the Seth Rich Murder. This is bigger than Watergate!

Yet, the mainstream media is strangely quiet on this issue, suspiciously quiet. Crickets chirping is the best way to describe the media’s reaction to this blockbuster news!!! Why? The following video casts light on these questions and more. Additionally, below the video, is information related to new and very concerning information on this case.

Ignore Today’s Noise, The Gold Market Just Experienced A Major Breakout

July 31, 2017

July 31 (King World News) – Gold overcame a quarterly momentum hurdle this past week. It was enough of a structural event that we label it a major secondary upside breakout (the first being the breakout in February 2016, when annual and quarterly momentum broke out between the $1140 to $1160 zone).

Schumer Says ‘Our Founding Fathers Intended’ for Congress to ‘Improve Our Healthcare System’

July 28, 2017

Senate Minority Leaders said last night at the end of the debate over the Republicans “skinny repeal” of Obamacare that the Founding Fathers of the United States intended for Congress to improve the healthcare system.

The constitutionality of the Obamacare law was challenged all the way to the Supreme Court because the federal government never before had attempted to order citizens to buy a particular product. It was upheld on a 5-4 vote because Chief Justice John Roberts determined the individual mandate to buy insurance was really a “tax” not a mandate.

