Bill Holter’s Commentary

He speaks with forked tongue. As I have written before, we enter Earth with only our good word, our “word” is the only thing we leave with …good or bad.

Lying McCain Repeatedly Called for Obamacare’s Repeal [Video]

July 29, 2017

(CNS News) On multiple occasions after President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) called for it be repealed and replaced.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Set up for an explosion? It looks like it.

RECONCILING THE US DOLLAR OUTLOOK with the SUPER BULLISH GOLD AND SILVER COTs…

originally published Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Because the dollar has such an important bearing on everything, especially the Precious Metals, it is timely for us to take a close look at it here after its recent steep drop, for as some of you may have seen, a number of indicators pertaining to the dollar suggest that, possibly after some further downside it is likely to bounce, or at least take a rest in a sideways range for a while, before the decline perhaps resumes in earnest.

We’ll start by looking at a couple of these indicators. The latest US dollar Hedgers chart, which is a form of COT chart, is certainly starting to look bullish, and until these positions ease somewhat, further significant downside for the dollar in the short-term looks unlikely.

Meanwhile the latest Dollar Optix, or optimism chart, also shows that pessimism is getting overdone. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the dollar’s downtrend is done, however, as minor rallies can cause this to ease before it then plumbs new lows. These two indicators taken together suggest that a relief rally is likely in the dollar soon, perhaps after it drops a bit lower first, although they don’t mean that the rally will get very far.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

This is too crooked to even comment on!

Wasserman Schultz’s Brother Is In Charge of the Awan Investigation

Why the MSM Is Quiet About the Awan Arrest

A member of Congress, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, has had her #1 IT employee arrested attempting to flee the country. This is huge news in and unto itself. Adding fuel to the fire is that this employee was working on the controversial emails related to DNC voter fraud. This brings in the Seth Rich Murder. This is bigger than Watergate!

Yet, the mainstream media is strangely quiet on this issue, suspiciously quiet. Crickets chirping is the best way to describe the media’s reaction to this blockbuster news!!! Why? The following video casts light on these questions and more. Additionally, below the video, is information related to new and very concerning information on this case.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

GG tells it like it is!

Treason! Hillary AND Robert Mueller Both Sold Uranium to Putin

Sunday, July 30, 2017 8:19

WikiLeaks Implicates Mueller in the sale of Highly Enriched uranium at the behest of then Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton

Perhaps if Robert Mueller, Special Counsel, wants to investigate Russian collusion, he should start with himself.

At one time, I had a problem with Mueller’s appointment as Special Counsel because of his former friendship with disgraced FBI Director, James Comey.

While looking in the rear view mirror of recent history, my concern is trivial compared to what is presently being revealed. The stakes have grown to enormous proportions and Mueller is being proven to be guilty of multiple felonies as well as treason which is an offense which could potentially be punishable by death.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel for the sole purpose of investigating possible Russian collusion charges between President Trump’s campaign and the Russian government. On the heels of the collusion, Mueller is also looking for the smoking gun for obstruction of justice, on the part of Trump, which is the same charge that ultimately brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon. However, sometimes life is ironic and in a stunning development, Wikileaks, Julian Assange, tweeted a released State Department cable, which clearly and irrefutably proves that then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ordered former FBI Director and present Special Counsel, Robert Mueller to deliver a sample of stolen Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) to Russia in 2009.

