Bill Holter’s Commentary

He speaks with forked tongue. As I have written before, we enter Earth with only our good word, our “word” is the only thing we leave with…good or bad.

Lying McCain Repeatedly Called for Obamacare’s Repeal [Video]

July 28, 2017

On multiple occasions after President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) called for it be repealed and replaced.

Despite his repeated declarations, McCain last night cast the deciding “no” vote against the so-called “skinny repeal” bill–marking the end of the current effort to repeal the now-more-than-seven-year-old Obamacare law.

