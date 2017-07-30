Bill Holter’s Commentary
He speaks with forked tongue. As I have written before, we enter Earth with only our good word, our “word” is the only thing we leave with…good or bad.
Lying McCain Repeatedly Called for Obamacare’s Repeal [Video]
July 28, 2017
On multiple occasions after President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) called for it be repealed and replaced.
Despite his repeated declarations, McCain last night cast the deciding “no” vote against the so-called “skinny repeal” bill–marking the end of the current effort to repeal the now-more-than-seven-year-old Obamacare law.