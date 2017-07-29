Bill Holter’s Commentary

YOU’RE HIRED!

Man Sends Audition Tape To Globalists To Be Crisis Actor in Next False Flag- Hilarious Satire Skit

Please read these interesting comments to the article.

Cricket

July 29, 2017 at 2:34 pm

This is where it gets interesting. By appointing General Kelly Marines/ExDHS as Chief of Staff Trump is telling the deep state/Democrats “Don’t f*ck with me.”

Secondly, with the House Judiciary Committee calling for an investigation of Comey, Lynch and Clinton, it opens the door for the Democrats/Lindsey Graham’s/John McCain’s worst nightmare – the appointment of Rudy Giuliani as Special Counsel.

Congress has already been threatening that Giuliani would not be approved for any AG position. But Sessions can appoint Giuliani as Special Council without congressional approval.

And with an official Special Prosecutor of the stature of Giuliani going after Comey it will be game over for Mueller’s remit, as Comey is the entire reason for being appointed. Trump has also stated, via Twitter, that he will simply pardon any and all subjects of Mueller’s investigation. Trump can do this, for past actions or any possible future actions – it is within his Constitutional authority.

I have a feeling that Rosenstein, appointed on the recommendation of Preibus, will be gone soon too. Here is the line-up that is evolving:

Trump/Kelly/Scaramucci/Sessions/Brand/Giuliani. I don’t see a future for Rosenstein.

And Sessions’ announcement last week that all leakers will be prosecuted and sent to jail, was also aimed at Mueller’s team. These folks no doubt have had to sign binding NDA’s, and when their investigation collapses in about 1 or 2 months time, they know that they will be wearing orange jumpsuits if there are any leaks, ever.

That represents an impregnable defence with overwhelming force. Checkmate. Game over.

Bye bye Mueller. You had your chance – but the time for honouring yourself will soon be at an end.

ferd

July 29, 2017 at 2:47 pm

Bah. Kelley has a history of carrying out orders that the neocons issued. Maybe he’ll act as an enforcer for Trump’s agenda …but more likely, he’ll convince him to make a “strategic retreat” …the first of many. And remember Giuliani, as a the good NY pol that he was, was the first person to shout down any examination about why they hate us after 9/11 …and he fed the neocon state narrative like a good boy. So maybe a hero will arise, but as long as the people remain clueless, the expedient thing to do is capitulate to the concentrated interests that program the masses – – this is what these experienced operators would likely bring to our incredibly naive president.

Cricket

July 29, 2017 at 3:19 pm

Giuliani is in his 70’s – he could have possibly been a replacement for Sessions or even Rosenstein, but I don’t think he has got it in him. Then his ego also might not accept playing 2nd fiddle to Sessions as Deputy AG.

But think about this – suppose he is approached with the offer to work independently as a Special Prosecutor, raise his own team, and be remembered throughout American history as the man who finally brought the Clintons to justice. I think he would jump at the opportunity.

You may be right about Kelly – but Trump has become so revered by the military that I believe they will do anything to protect him.

Well, well, well!

Republicans Move to Establish Second Special Counsel to Investigate Hillary Clinton, Susan Rice, President Obama

Dr. Fly Sat Jul 29, 2017 1:05pm ES

The grounds for war have been laid. You know it and I know it. The democrats have forced republicans into a small corner and have been scratching away at their fat faces since election night. For every action, there is is reaction — basic physics.

Rep. Gaetz and a few dozen other republicans are now calling for a special prosecutor to investigate the great and many crimes of the previous administration and Hillary Clinton.

Rep. Gaetz:

“The American public has a right to know the facts – all of them – surrounding the election and its aftermath,” they wrote. “We urge you to appoint a second special counsel to ensure these troubling, unanswered questions are not relegated to the dustbin of history.”

‘I don’t think that the crimes of the prior administration, of Hillary Clinton, the collusion with James Comey and Loretta Lynch should be forgotten just because Hillary Clinton lost the election’

Here is their 14 point request.

Allegations that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch instructed then-FBI Director James Comey to downplay the nature of the Clinton email probe

Good answer!

Nugent certainly gets an A+ for correctly answering the question of the animal activist.

Ted Nugent, rock star and avid bow hunter from Michigan, was being interviewed by a liberal journalist who also happens to be an animal rights activist. The discussion came around to deer hunting. The journalist asked, “What do you think is the last thought in the head of a deer before

you shoot him? Is it, ‘Are you my friend?’ or is it ‘Are you the one who killed my brother?'”

Nugent replied, “Deer aren’t capable of that kind of thinking. All they care about is what am I going to eat next, who am I going to screw next, and can I run fast enough to get away. They are very much like the Democrats in Congress.”

The interview ended

Corrupt? Say it isn’t so!

Corrupt and Incompetent IRS Exposed in Making Bogus Refunds

By Miles Terry

In an explosive new revelation reported earlier this week, it was reported by the Washington Times that the former Obama Administration gave out more that “$24 billion in potentially bogus refunds claimed under several controversial tax credits in 2016, according to a new audit that said $118 million was even paid to people who weren’t authorized to work in the U.S. in the first place.”

One thing is clear – beyond the sheer incompetence that continues to plague this agency – the extent of corruption at the IRS has clearly not been fully realized.

The report also revealed the following:

“Some $16.8 billion in payments were made on improper claims under the Earned Income Tax Credit, signifying a 24 percent error rate.”

“Investigators also estimated $7.2 billion in improper payments for the Additional Child Tax Credit, representing 25 percent of the total, and $1.1 billion in improper payments, or 24 percent, for a higher education tax credit. (The totals and error rates for the earned income and child credits were comparable for 2015, while the education tax credit saw improvement.)”

The agency responded with assurances that the inspector general and the agency itself were taking steps to rectify the errors and keep them from happening again.

Two things are certain. This agency has a long history of incompetence and the inability to self-regulate and self-correct its own corruption.

Who will investigate the investigator? Who benefitted by the sale of 20% of our uranium to the Russians? Certainly not the American people …

Robert Mueller’s Role in Clinton Scheme to Sell 20 Percent of US Uranium to Russia

Special Counselor Mueller a Clinton Foundation “criminal fixer” in Uranium One scam?

Jerome Corsi | Infowars.com – July 28, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On May 17, the day Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as Special Counsel charged with investigating possible “Russian collusion” with President Trump’s campaign, Julian Assange at WikiLeaks tweeted a WikiLeaks released State Department cable documenting that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ordered Mueller to deliver a sample of stolen Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) to Russia in 2009.

Assange’s email signaled an investigation is needed into Mueller and his complex involvement with Russia and Uranium One, the company Bill Clinton promoted with Canadian entrepreneur Frank Giustra while Hillary Clinton served as Obama secretary of state in a criminal saga that ended up with Secretary Clinton voting to give the Russian State Atomic Nuclear Energy Agency, Rosatom, control of approximately 20 percent of all uranium holdings in the United States.

Mueller’s involvement in the Clintons’ drive to profit from selling 20 percent of U.S. uranium to Vladimir Putin’s Russian government should properly make him the target of a Department of Justice grand jury convened to examine the Clintons’ involvement with Uranium One, thereby disqualifying him from serving as Special Counsel appointed to examine the “no evidence” Democratic meme that the Trump campaign “colluded” with Russia to steal the election from Hillary Clinton.

What it tells us GG is there is a problem in the banking system for them to go to this length …and here they all along told us everything was fine? Funny if something like this started the run in the first place!

It’s Your Money But You Can’t Have It: EU Proposes Account Freezes To Halt Bank Runs

by Tyler Durden

Jul 29, 2017 11:11 AM

If there is a run on the bank, any bank in the EU, you better be among the first to get your money out.

Although it’s your money, the EU wants to Freeze Accounts to Prevent Runs at Failing Banks.

European Union states are considering measures which would allow them to temporarily stop people withdrawing money from their accounts to prevent bank runs, an EU document reviewed by Reuters revealed.

The move is aimed at helping rescue lenders that are deemed failing or likely to fail, but critics say it could hit confidence and might even hasten withdrawals at the first rumors of a bank being in trouble.

The proposal, which has been in the works since the beginning of this year, comes less than two months after a run on deposits at Banco Popular contributed to the collapse of the Spanish lender.

Giving supervisors the power to temporarily block bank accounts at ailing lenders is “a feasible option,” a paper prepared by the Estonian presidency of the EU said, acknowledging that member states were divided on the issue.

EU countries which already allow a moratorium on bank payouts in insolvency procedures at national level, like Germany, support the measure, officials said.

“The desire is to prevent a bank run, so that when a bank is in a critical situation it is not pushed over the edge,” a person familiar with German government’s thinking said.

