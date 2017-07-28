House Committee Calls For Special Counsel To Investigate Hillary & Obama

July 27, 2017

House Judiciary Committee Republicans have reportedly called for a special counsel to be appointed – separate from Robert Mueller – to investigate Obama administration officials, along with Hillary Clinton, and their actions related to the 2016 Presidential election.

According to The Hill, the committee’s chairman, Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) and a number of other Republicans have made their request known to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein via a letter delivered today.

“In their letter,” reads a press release from the Judiciary Committee, “the Judiciary Committee members express concern that the directive given to Special Counsel Robert Mueller is narrow in scope and many concerns arising out of the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath are not being investigated.”

“The members call for the appointment of a second special counsel to investigate grave concerns such as former Attorney General Lynch’s directive to former FBI Director Comey to mislead the American people on the nature of the investigation into former Secretary Clinton; the FBI and Justice Department’s investigative decisions related to the Clinton email investigation, including the immunity deals given to potential co-conspirators; selected leaks of classified information that unmasked U.S. persons incidentally collected upon by the intelligence community; and the FBI’s reliance on ‘Fusion GPS’ in its investigation of the Trump campaign, among many others issues.”

