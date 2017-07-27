Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The ultimate solution to all problems economic and social by Wolfgang. It does not have to be cash. Just bits of virtual Fed F3M.

There can only be one and that is F3M Federal Reserve virtual Reserve Currency. The culling is in process. Beware ye nerds who really think this outrageous crap is money.

Greece Arrests Russian “Mastermind” Behind $4 Billion Bitcoin Laundering Scheme

July 27, 2017

Greek authorities have arrested a 38-year-old Russian man wanted in the United States on suspicion of masterminding a money laundering operation involving at least $4 billion through transactions in bitcoins. Reuters reports, a US jury indicted the man on Wednesday over the scheme which involved crimes ranging from computer hacking to drug trafficking.

WOW! WikiLeaks Email Connects Nancy Pelosi to Wasserman Schultz IT Staffer Imran Awan

Via WikiLeaks: Pelosi May Have Known About Imran Awan

July 26, 2017

Don’t look to the mainstream media to tell you how troubling the situation with the Awan brothers is. It’s worse than you think. After Imran Awan was arrested this week for trying to flee the country, WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange reminded his 279,000 Twitter followers of an email link between Imran Awan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Mr. Williams shares truth with us.

– Amidst a Faltering Economy, Political Discord Perils the Dollar and Intensifies Risk of Major Market Turmoil

– Freight Index Continued in Low-Level Non-Expansion, Down 11.7% (-11.7%) from Its Pre-Recession Peak

– June Gain in and May Upside Revisions to New Orders Reflected Surges in the Irregularly-Unstable Monthly Reporting of Commercial Aircraft Orders, Which Were Up by 131.2% in June and Revised Higher by 11.7% in May

– 6.5% Gain in June New Orders Was Just 0.2%, Net of Commercial Aircraft

– Net of Commercial Aircraft and Inflation, Orders Were Down 10.0% (-10.0%) from Their Pre-Recession Peak

– Consumer Related: Motor Vehicle Orders and Shipments Declined in June

– Decimated Second-Quarter 2017 Home Sales and Related Construction: Quarterly Contractions in New-Home Sales (-12.3%), Existing-Home Sales (-3.7%), Building Permits (-13.0%), Housing Starts (-21.9%), Single-Unit (-7.0%), Multiple-Unit (-47.3%)

– Monthly Existing-Home Sales Declined in June, Small Gain in New-Home Sales Was Unchanged Net of Revisions

– June Existing-Home Sales Were Down by 24.1% (-24.1%) and New-Home Sales Were Down by 56.1% (-56.1%) from Pre-Recession Peaks

“No. 901: June New Orders for Durable Goods, New- and Existing-Home Sales, Freight Index ”

