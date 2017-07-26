Wolfgang, at this late stage it is all about the Petrodollar and whether it is prolonged or buried. It may seem like it is all about oil/gas, making the leap reveals it is about a currency barely being held up by lower cash flows from energy.

Gee, let’s put sanctions on EVERYONE in the world.

Russia, Iran, N. Korea, and today we see Venezuela added to the list.

Looking under the hood of the sanctions bill, we a clearer picture of the true motives.

What the Bill is Really About

“This bill is not about Russian meddling. Euroiontelligence explains.

…….unless the US is willing to stop meddling abroad, what’s good for the goose should be good for the gander.

If we cannot keep our filthy hands to ourselves, why should we expect anyone else to?

Philosophical discussions aside, let’s get down to the nitty gritty.

The bill is aimed specifically at the Nord Stream 2 project, with BP and Shell as the largest European partners, and which the US considers as detrimental to its interests

Make America Safe: Put Congress On Permanent Recess (What The Sanction Bill Is Really About)

July 26, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan just bragged the House passed “one of the most expansive sanction packages in history.” The bill places sanctions on Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

The bill passed by a veto-proof margin 419-3. The three members of Congress who are on the right side of the debate (all Republicans) are Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, Rep. Tom Massie of Kentucky and Rep. John Duncan of Tennessee.

The wheels are in motion. All that needs to happen is for the Senate to go along. That’s likely because the Senate passed its own measure.

