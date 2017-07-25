Dr. Dave Janda’s words below regarding Snopes. I have known Dr. Dave for several years, he pulls no punches and is a beacon of light fighting for the truth. I have personally been “Snope’d” before by readers which only strengthens my resolve each time as they “fact check” with an agenda …911 being a perfect example. Unfortunately it looks like they will be around for a while longer as I understand their gofundme efforts has raised significant money, so they will have the wherewithal to spread more bogus information and further imbibe in “prostitutes and blow”. Go figure?

Bill

Jim/Bill,

I despise these pieces of rancid crap! When I exposed half of Obama Care was hidden in the Stimulus Bill in 2009…. the lead POS from Snopes called me up and told me that ” you need to retract what you have said and written or your career will be immediately destroyed.”

My response: ” At least I have a career, all you have is a septic tank to hide in …. tell Obama the truth will be blasted to every corner of this country by every ounce of my being”

May these bastards rot in Hell !

Dr. Dave Janda

Snopes.com Implodes, Resorts To GoFundMe

July 24, 2017

Snopes.com is a liberal blog from 1994. The website claims to be the internet’s oldest and most popular fact-checking site. Last year, Snopes Co-Founder was accused of embezzling company money, and spending it on prostitutes.

Now you can find the blog begging for $500k in funding via GoFundMe. So, far the campaign has raised $18,000 in 3 hours via 710 people…

