Would this not have been considered sedition under ANY other president?

Former CIA Director Calls For A Coup If Trump Fires Mueller

July 25, 2017

In the most vocal opposition to president Donald Trump yet, former CIA Director John Brennan said that if the White House tries to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, government officials should refuse to follow the president orders, as they would be – in his view – “inconsistent” with the duties of the executive branch.

“I think it’s the obligation of some executive branch officials to refuse to carry that out. I would just hope that this is not going to be a partisan issue. That Republicans, Democrats are going to see that the future of this government is at stake and something needs to be done for the good of the future,” Brennan told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer at the Aspen Security Forum, effectively calling for a coup against the president should Trump give the order to fire Mueller.

The exchange is 43 minutes into the clip below:

sedition

A revolt or an incitement to revolt against established authority, usually in the form of Treason or Defamation against government.

Sedition is the crime of revolting or inciting revolt against government. However, because of the broad protection of free speech under the First Amendment, prosecutions for sedition are rare. Nevertheless, sedition remains a crime in the United States under 18 U.S.C.A. § 2384 (2000), a federal statute that punishes seditious conspiracy, and 18 U.S.C.A. § 2385 (2000), which outlaws advocating the overthrow of the federal government by force. Generally, a person may be punished for sedition only when he or she makes statements that create a Clear and Present Danger to rights that the government may lawfully protect (schenck v. united states, 249 U.S. 47, 39 S. Ct. 247, 63 L. Ed. 470 [1919]).

A very good article that should never have been necessary to write…

More Transgender Rights? No, its Only the Death of Meaning, Dear!

July 25, 2017

So here we are on the cusp of gaining the “right” to alter our own birth certificates to change the sex that the midwife proclaimed when we exited our mother’s womb. Midwives? They know nothing. For millennia they have had the audacity to look between the legs of newborn babes and declare them to be boys or girls, solely on the basis of certain anatomical features.

All about transgender rights is it? No. It’s the latest in a long line of monstrous attacks on objective reality. It’s the exchanging of absolute truth, for a stinking lie. But oh how we love our lies these days. We love to tell ourselves how tolerant we are, and in our zeal to prove it, our tolerance extends to calling A B, up down, inside out, or anything else that takes our fancy in our infantile age.

A lie? That’s a bit harsh isn’t it? Well, there are a number of things on a birth certificate that are objectively true and can never be altered without offending history or nature or both. Change them and what would you call it?

Please read this article VERY carefully! This is the crux of our economic stagnation. I called it debt saturation, the author Lance Roberts illustrates it. Pay specific attention to the conclusion;

“If the economy is doing as well as Central Banks suggest, then why, after 9-years, are the ’emergency measures’ being applied to global economies still in place?”

“More importantly, what happens when they are forced to stop?”

I can only say I wish I had written this masterpiece. Simple to understand and 100% correct!

How Big Of A Deleveraging Are We Talking About?

July 24, 2017

Last week, I discussed the issue of debt and why “people buy payments.” This article generated much discussion and several emails including the following.

“You argue that rising debt levels lead to slower economic growth, but what if it is slower growth leading to rising debt levels?”

This is essentially the “causation” or “correlation” argument which has been a point of contentious debate over the last several years as debt levels in the U.S. have soared higher.

One of the primary problems, not only in the U.S., but globally, is that government spending has shifted away from productive investments that create jobs (infrastructure and development) to primarily social welfare and debt service which has a negative rate of return. According to the Center On Budget & Policy Priorities, nearly 75% of every tax dollar goes to non-productive spending.

