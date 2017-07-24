If you sit silent and say nothing it is the equivalent of acquiescing.

Bill

One reader asked me, “Mr. Porter, why do you write about Liberty or Freedom so much.” I do realize that I seem to write in the defense of Liberty a lot. The question prompted me to write another:

Human life is one long struggle for Freedom. People struggle individually for Freedom from different personal things in their lives. You have your personal struggles and I have mine. But there is a struggle for Freedom that is paramount in importance to our personal ones. It is the one Freedom which binds us all together. It is Freedom from the bondage of another individual or the bondage of a big overbearing, regulating government. It is the Freedom of living the way you desire to live in happiness, and the Freedom to pursue that happiness. If we find ourselves without this Freedom, none other matters. Death would be better than suffering the consequences of the loss of this Liberty. That’s why Patrick Henry muttered those profound words, “Give me Liberty or give me death.”

The citizens of the thirteen American Colonies were delivered from the human bondage of an overbearing King and his government with our long and bloody fight for independence from England. Citizens of the United States were delivered from human bondage of other citizens with our long and bloody Civil War. My writings on this subject are efforts on my part to hopefully help Americans see that we have been allowing ourselves to once again fall into bondage to a large, all powerful and overbearing Federal Government by continuing to elect (hire) people to serve us in Washington who believe it should be just that. They, in turn, are powerfully supported by various news media outlets whose intentions are to shape and direct how we are to think.

Only six short months ago we elected a man who is doing his best to reverse those past actions which are placing us in jeopardy of living in bondage to a powerful overbearing Federal Government.

Donnie Dillehey expresses my sentiments when he says, quote: “I have lived through President DDE, President JFK, President Johnson, President Nixon, President Ford, President Jimmy Carter, President Ronald Reagan, President George H. W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, President George W. Bush and that piece of work Obama. In my lifetime have I never seen or heard of a President being scrutinized over every word he speaks, humiliated by the public to the point of wanting to hurt someone, slander, ridicule, insulted, lied to, threatened to murder him, threatened to rape our Beautiful First Lady, and have his children also insulted and humiliated. I am truly ashamed of the people of this country. I am ashamed of the ruthless, hating, cruel, Trump haters who have no morals, and news reporters who feel they have the right to purposely lie and do the things they are doing. Every other President after they were elected and took the oath of office were left alone, they weren’t on the news 24/7 being dissected by every word out of their mouth, ALWAYS BEING PRESSURED to do this or that and never being given the support to do the important work that needs to be done. ENOUGH is ENOUGH is ENOUGH, LEAVE THE MAN ALONE AND LET HIM DO HIS JOB FOR GOD’S SAKE!”

Our Freedom is in our hands. We are the caretakers of it, not only for ourselves, the living, but for those yet to be born generations who will follow. If the burning desire for it is not in our hearts we will surely lose it. In 1944, Judge Learned Hand said, “Liberty lies in the hearts of men and women; if it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it.” So in answer to my email friend’s question; I am doing the very best I can to rekindle the flame of Liberty in the hearts of those who may have lost it, and keep it alive in those whom yet it flickers.

I ask that you please assist in the effort and forward to all you can in any manner you choose.

May God bless and keep you

Until next time;

John Porter

————————————————————————-

Jim/Bill,

What’s that song…”Searching for News in all the Wrong Places”?

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

————————————————————————-

An interesting take by our friend Robert regarding Iraq turning toward Russia. His quote “we are watching the geopolitical map change in reals time” seems spot on to me.

Bill

Jim/Bill,

What will the dinar hopefuls do now? Many dinar holders looking for a windfall are more likely to see nothing than something. Odds are Iraq will quickly turn to the Chinese for for investment which is already quickly growing, as they have been heavily investing in oil projects over western capital and oil companies. It is not out the realms of possibilities that they start selling oil in Yuan in the future.

With this link up under Russia and China, it is not hard to imagine that the Natural gas pipe line will come from the Pars field and tie in Qatar and Iran with Turkey in the loop for a southern gas supply to Europe.

It will cause both Poland and the Ukraine to become irrelevant as Germany will strive to keep the Nord 2 pipe to keep it’s place as a transit point to the rest of Europe, while Poland does not get off the ground as a transit point and the Ukraine loses the transit revenue, from it’s existing pipe( needs replacement and upgrade no one will do ). Meanwhile the US will have major pricing obstacles to ship in by boat into Poland for competitive gas pricing, given the alternatives.

Should the current legislation make it with new sanctions against Russia and Iran, then the EU will respond and whatever the response, the shift to Eurasia is already well under way. And in fact major capital has already poured into Poland making it a transit hub for the Silk Road.

One imagines these chess moves have been long thought ABOUT by both China and Russia, in playing out the long game of Eurasia while the west was bogged down in the Middle East.

We are watching the geopolitical map change in real time.

Cheers,

Robert

BREAKING: Iraq Seeks Russia’s Military And Political Alliance

July 24, 2017

Iraq’s Vice President Nouri al-Maliki is in Moscow where he openly declared that he seeks a military and political alliance with the Russian Federation. After talks with Valentina Matvienko, the Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia, al-Maliki stated the following,

“It is known that Russia has historically strong relations with Iraq. So, we would like Russia to have a substantial presence in our country, politically and militarily. This way, a balance would be established that would benefit the region, its peoples and its countries”.

During a meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, al-Maliki spoke of the importance of working closely with Russia in order to avoid Iraq being imposed upon by a “foreign political entity”. Given Iraq’s close relationship with Iran, the clear country which al-Maliki is warning of imposing undue influence on Iraq is the United States.

More…

————————————————————————-

Couresty of CIGA GG

Jim

This Will Signal The Major Breakout For The Gold Market

July 24, 2017

July 24 (King World News) – Not quite there yet, but if gold can post a weekly close during this quarter at or above $1265, then this quarterly momentum chart (and comparable long- term momentum charts) will break out. By “break out” we’re referencing the peak weekly closing readings along the red horizontal. They all come out, credibly, with a weekly close at or above $1265. That’s $10 above last week’s close.

More…