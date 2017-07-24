Bill Holter’s Commentary

In his business El Chapo might have been genius. In the selection of USD $100 bills to store most of his ill-gotten wealth, he was the exact opposite. Quite soon USD $100 & USD$50 will be worthless. By the way, his wealth exceeded ended 30 Billions of USDs, not a measly one billion USD.

Joaquín Guzmán Loera

Net worth: $1 billion USD (2016)

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

I think there is no saving this place or these people.

New Wikileaks Emails Show CNN, NBC And Washington Post Worked With DNC To Influence Election

July 22, 2017

A new batch of over 8,000 emails exposed by WikiLeaks revealed that staffers from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) wrote questions for CNN news anchor Wolf Blitzer for when he interviewed then Presidential candidate Donald Trump. Emails dating as far back to 2015 show the mainstream media colluding with the DNC and Democratic candidates.

Among the 8,263 emails released by WikiLeaks, one shows staff working for the CNN network asking DNC staffers what questions they should quiz Republican candidates on, including Trump and Ted Cruz.

The emails make it clear the DNC was working in cahoots with CNN during the 2016 Presidential election. In a colluding effort to help Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton win over Trump, or possibly Cruz, CNN worked effortlessly with the Democratic party, the DNC, and staffers from the party to develop interviews with calculated questioning to make Republican candidates look poor in hopes of influencing the election.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

If there is any meat on this bone, it will turn into another 2017 Truth Bomb!

FBI Seized Crushed Hard Drives From Home Of Wasserman-Schultz’ IT Aide

July 24, 2017

Over the past few months, the story of the Awan brothers has been largely ignored by mainstream media. However, the Pakistani-born brothers Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan are at the center of a criminal investigation by U.S. Capital Hill Police and the FBI. While official charges have not yet been filed, allegations of wrong doing vary from simply overcharging taxpayers for congressional IT equipment to blackmailing members of Congress with secrets captured from emails.

The Awan brothers were Pakistani IT specialists, whom worked for more than 30 house and senate democrats, as well as Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. The substantial scandal has raised questions about who may have been passed data which the Awans had access to, given Pakistan’s history of collaborating with a number of foreign countries who have demonstrated past willingness to influence U.S. politics.

Now, per an exclusive report from the Daily Caller, we learn that the twisted plot surrounding the Awan brothers has grown even more interesting as FBI agents have reportedly seized a number of “smashed hard drives” and other computer equipment from their former residence in Virginia.

