Bill Holter’s Commentary

When asked how it collapsed, the response was “slowly at first…then all of a sudden”!

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

He got his start on Wall Street.

Meet Trump’s New Communications Director

July 22, 2017

President Trump’s decision on Friday to install Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director sparked a sudden shakeup of the president’s senior staff, driving out press secretary Sean Spicer and elevating his deputy to take his place.

Spicer’s resignation was reportedly prompted by Scaramucci’s appointment, which he reportedly told Trump was a mistake.

But for a president who is widely known to value loyalty among his aides and advisers, and whose White House has for months faced a steady trickle of leaks, Scaramucci’s appointment was a clear move to install a steadfast ally and Washington outsider, who has a record of defending Trump in the public arena.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Getting dead looks quite easy. Staying alive in the international world of Swamps is the hard job today.

Joseph Rago, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Wall Street Journal Reporter, Found Dead In Manhattan Home At 34

July 21, 2017

Joseph Rago, who wrote Pulitzer Prize-winning editorials for the Wall Street Journal, was found dead at his home in Manhattan. He was 34-years-old.

Rago was found by police at 7:40 p.m. Thursday after he didn’t show up at work, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Police said they found no visible signs of trauma and that the cause of death would be determined by the city medical examiner’s office.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Have you been called a nutcase by friends and relatives for your “conspiracy theories”? Ask them to explain this? They might tell you it is bogus because reported by Sputniknews, the FOIA link at the end argues it is not bogus.

July 20, 1977: CIA Mind Control Project MKUltra Docs Released for First Time

July 20, 2017

“Project MKUltra” was the name given to an illegal program of human experimentation conducted by the US Central Intelligence Agency, which investigated mind control. The 1975 Church Committee hearings exposed the operation – and on July 20, 1977 a Freedom of Information Act request uncovered a cache of 20,000 documents relating to it.

The origins of MKUltra lie in 1945, and Operation Paperclip — the secret transfer of top Nazi scientists to the US. Armed with extensive documentation on unethical Nazi human experimentation, including research into mind control, a clutch of military programs related to mental manipulation and behavioral modification were launched — including Projects CHATTER, BLUEBIRD and ARTICHOKE.

Headed by former chemist Dr. Sidney Gottlieb, MKUltra began in April 1953 on the orders of then-CIA Director Allen Welsh Dulles.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Is this an omen? Maybe better to be a bear than a sheep ..

Hundreds Of Sheep Killed After Bear Chases Them Over Cliff

July 22, 2017

More than 200 sheep have died after they hurtled over the edge of a cliff in the Pyrenees mountains while being chased by a bear.

Their deaths have reignited the bitter debate over the presence of bears in the mountain range that straddles the French-Spanish border, where they were reintroduced 20 years ago after disappearing in the early 1990s.

The sheep belonged to a farmer in the Couflens area on the French side of the border, but their bodies were found last Sunday at the foot of a cliff just over the border in Spain.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Not sure how, but this will probably be spun as “good” for the stock market?

BREAKING: Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Oil Refinery with Long-Range Ballistic Missile

July 22, 2017

Sana’a (GPA) – In retaliation for the Saudi’s ongoing aggression against Yemen, Yemeni forces have targeted an Aramco Saudi oil refinery in Yanbu province with a long-range ballistic missile.

The Saudi-led coalition tend to order anywhere from 20 to 70 airstrikes against various Yemeni provinces on any given day. Any province under control of Yemen’s Popular Forces is fair game. Hot spots currently include Taiz, Marib, the vital Hodeidah port town, and the densely populated capital city of Sana’a. So in retaliation, Yemeni forces have struck a Saudi oil refinery.

