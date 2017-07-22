Bill Holter’s Commentary

I wonder how much his fine is going to be?

Canadian Man Builds Park Stairs For $550 – Even Though City Said Project Would Cost $65G

July 20, 2017

A Canadian man built steps for his community park, but the City of Toronto is angry that he went ahead and did so even though city officials had estimated the project would cost $65,000 to complete.

Adi Astl, of Toronto, is a retired mechanic who decided to build the stairs at Tom Riley Park, in Etobicoke, Ontario, after several people fell down the poorly constructed pathway that led to a garden, according to CTV News.

Astl paid $550 in materials and also received private donations. He hired a homeless person and together the two built the eight steps.

More…

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

He Shall Not Govern is the chant of the Snowflakes.

Parliamentarian Deals Setback To GOP Healthcare Bill

July 21, 2017

Major portions of the Republican bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare will require 60 votes, according to the Senate parliamentarian, meaning they are unlikely to survive on the floor.

The parliamentarian has advised senators that several parts of the bill could be stripped out, according to a document released Friday by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee.

The provisions that would likely be removed include polices important to conservatives, such as restrictions on tax credits being used for insurance plans that cover abortion.

More…

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Rather than extraditing him New Zealand will probably be better off for hiring him.

Kim Dotcom Vows To Fight ‘Unlawful Surveillance’ After Court Admits He Was Watched Longer

July 21, 2017

Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom was illegally spied on by New Zealand on behalf of the US for two months longer than previously thought, a High Court judgement revealed in its ruling over access to his personal communications.

Kim Dotcom said he will appeal the High Court judgement denying him access to his personal communications which were illegally intercepted by the New Zealand government on behalf of the US.

More…

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Who needs enemies when the cadre of so-called scientist will, and are in the process of destroying the world as we now it?

TEPCO Sacrifices Another “Swimming Robot” At Fukushima: Still “No Sign Of Melted Nuclear Core”

July 21, 2017

While Elon Musk is fearful of the future of AI and robots destroying man, it appears the Japanese are taking the battle to the robots as they send a third ‘swimming’ robot into the destroyed Fukushima reactors in search of the melted nuclear core material.

As Valuewalk.com’s Aman Jain writes, a swimming robot showed just how bad the damage at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant is.

The robot dubbed “the Little Sunfish” went inside the factory and captured images of the containment vessel in the Unit 3 reactor, which was swept away by the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Who could have possibly foreseen this coming?

The 20 Diseases ‘Refugees’ Bring Into The West

July 21, 2017

Note: Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet is a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, AAPS.

Since 2005, Americans have been warned about microscopic border crossers carried in with refugees and illegal immigrants, bringing diseases previously eradicated or rarely seen here. When not simply ignored by media and health officials, physicians and others sounding the alarm have been attacked as xenophobes.

Now we’re seeing these prescient predictions come true, most prominently in Germany, since 2015 when Angela Merkel began allowing more than 2 million migrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle East to flood into her country.

U.S. and German citizens are put at significant risk by the politically correct acceptance of unscreened immigrants from countries with a high prevalence of infectious diseases, many difficult or impossible to treat. Yet authorities in both countries have failed to fully inform the public of the dangers.

More…