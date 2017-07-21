Dear Wolfgang,

“If you recall, Article I, Section 8, of the U.S. Constitution empowers Congress – not the Federal Reserve – to coin money and regulate its value.

What’s more, Article I, Section 10, specifies that money be coined of gold and silver and cannot be bills of credit – such as paper legal tender notes.”

“As far as we can tell, paper dollars are illegal money on two counts. First, they’re issued by the Federal Reserve. Second, they’re bills of credit with no ties to gold or silver.

What gives? Isn’t the U.S. Constitution supposed to be the supreme law of the land?”

“Several years ago JP Morgan Chase stopped accepting cash as payment for credit cards and mortgages. Now Visa is dangling carrots in front of merchants with hungry stomachs. Visa will upgrade a merchant’s payment system and in return the merchant will no longer accept cash payments from customers.

Aren’t these actions by JP Morgan Chase and the merchants that take up Visa on their offer also illegal? The last we checked, cash, as in paper dollars, say: This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private.”

“Anyone with half their wits about them knows the U.S. Constitution has been reduced to a mere artifact of history.

Does this bother you?”

Congress’ Radical Plan To End Illegal Money

July 21, 2017

One of the many downfalls of being the United States Secretary of the Treasury is the requirement to place one’s autograph on the face of the Federal Reserve’s legal tender notes. There, on public display, is an overt record of a critical defect. A signature endorsement of a Federal Reserve note by the Treasury Secretary represents their personal ratification of unconstitutional money.

